Grown-Up Harry Potter Fans Now Have Their Own Lingerie

The original Harry Potter fans are now more adult, and so is their taste in clothing.
Lingerie brand Yandy just debuted a spellbinding set that’s clearly geared toward grown-up Gryffindors. Their “magical student fantasy lingerie costume” includes a collared crop top, high-waisted panties, removable suspenders and a tie for a look muggles can only dream of pulling off.
The Potter-inspired outfit is part of Yandy’s “fantasy” line, which also includes Wonder Woman and Disney-inspired pieces, Mashable notes.
The set is now available for pre-sale for $35.95 plus shipping. It’ll ship by Sept. 7 (probably via mail, not owl. Sad.)
H/T Mashable
