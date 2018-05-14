Former Senator Harry Reid Diagnosed With Pancreatic Cancer

Former Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid had surgery on Monday to treat pancreatic cancer, according to a statement from his family.

Reid, 78, had surgery Monday to remove a tumor from his pancreas at Johns Hopkins Cancer Center. The former senator from Nevada, who served in Congress from 1983 to 2017, is slated for chemotherapy treatment following the surgery.

“His doctors caught the problem early during a routine screening and his surgeons are confident that the surgery was a success and the prognosis for his recovery is good,” the family statement read.

Please see the statement below from the family of Senator Reid. pic.twitter.com/JOxOJZtO7K — Adam Jentleson (@AJentleson) May 14, 2018

Reid’s family said he is in “good spirits” after the surgery and feels grateful to his team of doctors.

The news of Reid’s diagnosis and surgery was first reported by KLAS-TV reporter George Knapp on Twitter and confirmed by an unnamed source to The Nevada Independent.