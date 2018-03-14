The Internet Is Hailing Harry Styles' New Song As A 'Bisexual Anthem'

Harry Styles set tongues wagging this week when he performed a brand-new song during the European leg of his world tour.

The former One Direction member debuted “Medicine” at a concert in Basel, Switzerland. The tune ― which does not appear on the self-titled solo album Styles released last year ― generated instant buzz. Most of it was based on unprofessionally filmed clips of Styles’ performance, which popped up on various social media platforms this week.

“The boys and the girls are here, I mess around with them, and I’m OK with it,” Styles appears to sing. (The line starts around 2:08 in the clip above.)

Some users, meanwhile, believe Styles sings “him” or “a bit” instead of “them.”

“the boys and the girls are here, i mess around with him, and i’m okay with it”

this is the new bi anthem, thank you harry styles pic.twitter.com/xh76WhnxMd — ari the useless gay (@emptyskv) March 13, 2018

In any case, many fans have interpreted “Medicine” as a nod to bisexuality.

Harry fucking Styles really is out here screaming the lyrics “The boys and girls are here, I mess around a bit, and I’m okay with it.” Medicine is a bisexual anthem and we really out here loving a queer man pic.twitter.com/rwDpUvCByn — Trinity 🐷 (@yup_trinity) March 14, 2018

It's Pi Day but more importantly it's Harry Styles is Bi Day. — Marina Watanabe (@marinashutup) March 14, 2018

harry styles singing his bisexual anthem, oil on canvas, harry styles world tour, 2018 pic.twitter.com/J78ug098hF — 𝓈𝑜𝒻𝒾𝒶 (@cillianmrphy) March 13, 2018

A representative for Styles did not immediately respond to a request to confirm the song’s lyrics, or to a question about the pop star’s intention for the song.

The story has been picked up by Seventeen, People and Newsweek, while a number of LGBTQ celebrities, including Troye Sivan, gave “Medicine” a shout-out on social media.

The lyrics of Medicine by @Harry_Styles have me 🤪😵🤑 — troye sivan (@troyesivan) March 13, 2018

However, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon seemed skeptical of the internet’s voracity in labeling Styles bisexual.

And just like that, my skin is clear, my my vision is corrected, and I’m suddenly bisexual https://t.co/mUTaMpKl04 — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) March 14, 2018

Where were you the day a tweet from Z100 New York made you bisexual? — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) March 14, 2018

Styles, who has been romantically linked to Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner, has faced ample media speculation over his sexuality.

In 2013, he told British GQ, “Bisexual? Me? I don’t think so.”

The singer, who has been an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ rights, took a less rigid approach last year, however, telling The Sun’s Dan Wootton that he has “never felt the need” to use a label.