The Internet Is Hailing Harry Styles' New Song As A 'Bisexual Anthem'

Harry Styles set tongues wagging this week when he performed a brand-new song during the European leg of his world tour.
The former One Direction member debuted “Medicine” at a concert in Basel, Switzerland. The tune ― which does not appear on the self-titled solo album Styles released last year ― generated instant buzz. Most of it was based on unprofessionally filmed clips of Styles’ performance, which popped up on various social media platforms this week.
“The boys and the girls are here, I mess around with them, and I’m OK with it,” Styles appears to sing. (The line starts around 2:08 in the clip above.)
Some users, meanwhile, believe Styles sings “him” or “a bit” instead of “them.”
In any case, many fans have interpreted “Medicine” as a nod to bisexuality.
A representative for Styles did not immediately respond to a request to confirm the song’s lyrics, or to a question about the pop star’s intention for the song.
The story has been picked up by Seventeen, People and Newsweek, while a number of LGBTQ celebrities, including Troye Sivan, gave “Medicine” a shout-out on social media.
However, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon seemed skeptical of the internet’s voracity in labeling Styles bisexual.
Styles, who has been romantically linked to Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner, has faced ample media speculation over his sexuality.
In 2013, he told British GQ, “Bisexual? Me? I don’t think so.”
The singer, who has been an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ rights, took a less rigid approach last year, however, telling The Sun’s Dan Wootton that he has “never felt the need” to use a label.
“I don’t feel like it’s something I’ve ever felt like I have to explain about myself,” he said.