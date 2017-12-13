This 16-Year-Old Opening His Harvard Acceptance Letter Is Pure Black Joy

“It still haven’t been calm since my brother’s acceptance Friday, but my brother and I realized that we have done the impossible,” Little said. “Many of my classmates are also getting their decisions this week. I honestly don’t know when the excitement will die down at this point.”

Little said he plans to study math and computer science. Upon graduation, he said he wants to “find a job on Wall Street with the intention of opening a nonprofit to help children from my community get to the position that I’m currently in.”