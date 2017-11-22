Transcript, Emails Show How Tabloid Reporters Helped Harvey Weinstein Get Dirt On Women

Andy: Yes exactly. I mean she’s been making a lot of statements against Hollywood, Hollywood system, actors, directors, producers, and people that she’s sort of worked with in the past. She’s somebody who has quite a colorful past herself, I’ve found out. And I just wondered if I could ask you a little bit about what your sort of view of her is as a person. I know this is quite a tough question to spring on you. I didn’t mean to be so blasé. Obviously this isn’t the sort of thing that, you know, people …

Elizabeth Avellan: Yeah I probably don’t want to (inaudible) because I have a lot to say but I’m not. I’ve got a book about it.

A: I understand, it’s just that these things have quite a … you know … this is somebody who’s calling out a lot of people — contributors to, you know obviously, the breakup to your own marriage.

E: I’ll tell you what I … ahh.

A: Sorry, Elizabeth.

E: Listen, with your lovely British accent. I probably cannot comment anything and it’s mainly for the sake of my kids.

A: Alright.

E: Only because you know Internet is easy to access.

A: Indeed, indeed, indeed.

E: And I am a person that knows that everything goes out there.

A: Well ok, let me, let’s do this. Let’s do this a different way. Really, I don’t need to be posting this or putting this into an article straightaway or anything like that. What we can do, if you would feel more comfortable, is you can talk to me off the record, which means that’s just between you and I. That would be good.

E: Okay. Are you sure this is gonna be off the record though? How do I know that?

A: Well there you go you see.

E: And I’ll tell you, Andy, I get along really well with my ex husband.

A: Good, I’m glad to hear that.

E: Really well. And we have 5 children together and that means more to me than anything.

A: Well of course it does, it should.

E: And that’s why I don’t comment.

A: I don’t want to make you comment, and I understand exactly what you mean — you don’t want your children to be going online and reading stuff — and that’s totally fine, that’s understandable.

E: If you have nothing nice to say, say nothing.

A: But for my own sort of research purposes, it would really help me out if you would tell me a little bit about what happened. Just so that I know. And I promise you I won’t do anything with it.

E: How do I know it’s off the record? That’s my problem.

A: I mean you could look me up or I can send you some information about myself. I’m a very trustworthy person and I don’t mess people around and do things I haven’t got permission to do or anything like that, okay?