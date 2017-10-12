Disney Kicks Harvey Weinstein Off Upcoming Film

Hollywood’s shunning of Harvey Weinstein continues.
Disney removed the disgraced mogul as a producer on an upcoming film, the company said in a statement.
Weinstein was listed as a producer of ‘Artemis Fowl,’ which was based on the popular book series of the same name and set for a 2019 release. But as the sexual harassment and assault allegations against Weinstein piled up, Disney decided to give him the boot.
“We have terminated his services as producer,” a Disney spokesman told Variety and the Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday. The decision came a day after Disney CEO Bob Iger called the alleged abuse “abhorrent and unacceptable.”
A week ago, The New York Times revealed that Weinstein has for decades been accused of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior, and that he had reached at least eight financial statements with some of the women involved. Since then, a host of women have come forward with similar accusations, including rape and groping. Some of the accusers include high-profile actresses such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, and Ashley Judd.
Weinstein was fired from his namesake studio on Sunday and resoundingly condemned by politicians, Hollywood heavyweights, and prominent media figures. Board members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said they will meet this weekend to discuss the allegations, prompting some to speculate that Weinstein could lose his Academy membership.
