Disney Kicks Harvey Weinstein Off Upcoming Film

Hollywood’s shunning of Harvey Weinstein continues.

Disney removed the disgraced mogul as a producer on an upcoming film, the company said in a statement.

Weinstein was listed as a producer of ‘Artemis Fowl,’ which was based on the popular book series of the same name and set for a 2019 release. But as the sexual harassment and assault allegations against Weinstein piled up, Disney decided to give him the boot.

“We have terminated his services as producer,” a Disney spokesman told Variety and the Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday. The decision came a day after Disney CEO Bob Iger called the alleged abuse “abhorrent and unacceptable.”