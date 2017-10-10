Disturbing New Report Alleges Harvey Weinstein Raped Multiple Women

The New Yorker published a report on Tuesday detailing accusations of sexual assault and rape against film executive Harvey Weinstein.
“Too few women were willing to speak, much less allow a reporter to use their names, and Weinstein and his associates used nondisclosure agreements, monetary payoffs, and legal threats to suppress these myriad stories,” Ronan Farrow writes.
Farrow goes on to say that over the course of 10 months, he “was told by thirteen women that, between the nineteen-nineties and 2015, Weinstein sexually harassed or assaulted them, allegations that corroborate and overlap with the Times’s revelations, and also include far more serious claims.”
Sallie Hofmeister, a spokeswoman for Weinstein, issued a statement to The New Yorker in response to the allegations.
“Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein,” it reads. “Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance.”
Those accusations include:
1) Audio of Weinstein that was “captured during a New York Police Department sting operation in 2015.” In it, the executive “admits to groping a Filipina-Italian model named Ambra Battilana Gutierrez, describing it as behavior he is ‘used to.’”
2) Actress and director Asia Argento claiming Weinstein “forcibly performed oral sex on her,” which then led to complicated sexual encounters that she says brought her “back to the little girl that I was when I was twenty-one.” She added: “When I see him, it makes me feel little and stupid and weak... After the rape, he won.”
Argento said that, after she reluctantly agreed to give Weinstein a massage, he pulled her skirt up, forced her legs apart, and performed oral sex on her as she repeatedly told him to stop. Weinstein “terrified me, and he was so big,” she said. “It wouldn’t stop. It was a nightmare.”
...Argento told me, “He made it sound like he was my friend and he really appreciated me.” She said that she had consensual sexual relations with him multiple times over the course of the next five years, though she described the encounters as one-sided and “onanistic.”
3) Allegations that many of Weinstein’s former and current colleagues and employees knew of his behavior.
Sixteen former and current executives and assistants at Weinstein’s companies told me that they witnessed or had knowledge of unwanted sexual advances and touching at events associated with Weinstein’s films and in the workplace.
4) Actresses saying they rejected Weinstein’s advances toward them and saw the repercussions for doing so.
Four actresses, including Mira Sorvino and Rosanna Arquette, told me they suspected that, after they rejected Weinstein’s advances or complained about them to company representatives, Weinstein had them removed from projects or dissuaded people from hiring them.
5) Lucia Stoller, now Lucia Evans, told Farrow about a meeting with Weinstein went from him “flattering” her to “demeaning her” and then physically assaulting her to the point where she felt forced to “give up.”
In the meeting, Evans recalled, “he immediately was simultaneously flattering me and demeaning me and making me feel bad about myself.” Weinstein told her that she’d “be great in ‘Project Runway’ ”—the show, which Weinstein helped produce, premièred later that year—but only if she lost weight... “At that point, after that, is when he assaulted me,” Evans said. “He forced me to perform oral sex on him.” As she objected, Weinstein took his penis out of his pants and pulled her head down onto it. “I said, over and over, ‘I don’t want to do this, stop, don’t,’ ” she said. “I tried to get away, but maybe I didn’t try hard enough. I didn’t want to kick him or fight him.” In the end, she said, “He’s a big guy. He overpowered me.” At a certain point, she said, “I just sort of gave up. That’s the most horrible part of it, and that’s why he’s been able to do this for so long to so many women: people give up, and then they feel like it’s their fault.”
The New Yorker’s article comes after The New York Times published a damning report last week that said Weinstein had settled sexual harassment lawsuits with at least eight women. Weinstein has since been fired from the film company he co-founded.
You can read Farrow’s entire piece here.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
CONVERSATIONS