Harvey Weinstein Expected To Turn Himself In To The NYPD For Sex Crimes

Harvey Weinstein plans to turn himself in to New York City law enforcement on Friday morning, The New York Times reported Thursday citing two unnamed law enforcement officials, along with other news outlets.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has been conducting a criminal probe into accusations against the disgraced former Hollywood producer.

Inspired by October exposes in The New York Times and The New Yorker, dozens of women began coming forward late last year with stories about the alleged sexual abuse and harassment they sustained at his hands. The Times and New Yorker reporters ― Jodi Kantor, Megan Twohey and Ronan Farrow ― received the Pulitzer Prize for public service earlier this year for their effort to expose a culture of abuse in Hollywood.

Their work is credited with sparking the Me Too and Time’s Up movements against sexual misconduct.

Weinstein had been reportedly spending much of his time at a rehabilitation facility in Scottsdale, Arizona, after becoming a pariah in the industry where he once loomed large.