Harvey Weinstein’s Name To Be Removed From All TV Shows He Produced

The name Harvey Weinstein is being purged from Hollywood.

On Monday, Deadline reported that The Weinstein Company is removing Weinstein’s executive producer credit from any TV series he’s worked on, and plans to wipe it from upcoming movie releases.

The outlet also reports that TWC is auditioning ad agencies to change its company name altogether.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that TWC reached out to multiple networks and gave them the green light to scrub his credits in the wake of the bombshell New York Times report that revealed Weinstein had settled at least eight sexual harassment claims throughout his career.

Following the report, multiple women have stepped forward with their stories of sexual harassment. Weinstein was fired from TWC, which he co-founded, on Sunday.

The eradication of Weinstein’s credits will begin on Wednesday for TWC-produced reality show “Project Runway.” His name will be stricken from dramas “Six” (on History) and “Scream” (on MTV), as well as from Oliver Stone’s upcoming “Waco” miniseries and Kevin Costner’s drama “Yellowstone.”

Two of Amazon’s upcoming shows, Matthew Weiner’s “The Romanoffs” and a big-budget David O. Russell drama starring Robert De Niro and Julianne Moore, will also remove Weinstein’s credits.