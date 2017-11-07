The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences became the latest entertainment organization to ban Harvey Weinstein amid mounting sexual harassment and assault allegations.

In a statement provided to multiple media outlets, the organization behind the Emmy Awards said the academy’s governance voted to expel Weinstein for life in light of the recent claims about his allegedly predatory and unlawful behavior.

“The Academy supports those speaking out against harassment in all forms and stands behind those who have been affected by this issue,” the statement said. “The unfolding and widespread examples of this horrific behavior are deeply disturbing to the Academy’s leadership. We have been in contact with leaders across the industry and share with them a deep sense of responsibility to provide clear workplace benchmarks reflecting decency and respect. As a result, we are expediting an already-begun detailed review and revision of our Television Academy membership codes of conduct. We are determined to play a role in protecting all television professionals from predatory harassment, ensuring they are able to practice their craft in a safe environment.”

The academy’s announcement followed similar statements from the Producers Guild of America and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, both of which expelled Weinstein from their respective organizations.