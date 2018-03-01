Hasan Minhaj Inks Netflix Deal, Is First Indian-American To Front Weekly Comedy Show

“The Daily Show” correspondent Hasan Minhaj is getting a weekly comedy show on Netflix, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

If you don't know Hasan Minhaj yet, you're about to. His new Netflix talk show is gonna tell the truth in the most hilarious way possible. Here's a taste (from his special Homecoming King, which you can watch now) pic.twitter.com/iVGhuge8oh — Netflix US (@netflix) March 1, 2018

Minhaj will become the first Indian-American to front a weekly comedy show, one that THR’s story said will “explore the modern cultural and political landscapes with depth and sincerity.”

Netflix has already committed to 32 episodes of the show, according to THR.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Netflix family as the country braces for another election season — and like you, I cannot wait to find out who [Russian President Vladimir] Putin picks this time,” said Minhaj in a statement.

He also quipped on Twitter that this news came just in time:

Phew. My LSAT score just expired. https://t.co/ctIKknr8BB — Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) March 1, 2018

Minhaj reportedly produced his own pilot, sparking a bidding war that Netflix won. Netflix’s vice president of content, Bela Bajaria, told THR she’s been “a big fan of Hasan’s for many years.”

Bajaria, who is the industry’s highest-ranking Indian-American executive, also touted Minhaj’s writing skills and thoughtfulness.

“He’s a phenomenal writer with a distinct point of view [and] he is a brilliant performer, who is hilarious both onstage and off,” she said. “And more importantly, he isn’t afraid to share his thoughtful voice and unique perspective.”

Jim Spellman via Getty Images