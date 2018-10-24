Sorry, You Don't Love Zayn Malik As Much As Hasan Minhaj Loves Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik’s got one unexpectedly serious superfan.

In a Hollywood Reporter video released this week, comedian Hasan Minhaj started off talking about his love for Netflix series “Queer Eye.” And while labeling Tan France the “Zayn Malik of the group,” Minhaj went on a tangent about the former One Direction member, explaining to the outlet just how much of a BFD Malik is.

“Now, Zayn Malik is probably one of the most powerful, most influential pop stars in the world right now,” he said, going into explainer mode. “He’s a British-Pakistani heartthrob who overnight became, dare I say, the most popular member of One Direction.”

“Zayn, if you see this, I’m a huge fan and you’ve inspired brown people around the world. Truly,” Minhaj said, speaking directly into the camera. “I mean, he has a jawline that can cut bread, he’s a crooner, he’s got a great British accent.”