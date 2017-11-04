Trump visited Hawaii and they welcomed him with "Welcome To Kenya" placards. Lmao 😂😂😂 Trolling Level 100 😀 pic.twitter.com/ObFI0Kn4Pe

Donald Trump may have put the Barack Obama birther conspiracy lie behind him, but Hawaiians haven’t forgotten.

For years, Trump promoted the damaging fake story that the former president wasn’t born in Hawaii — but in Africa. So when Trump landed in Honolulu Friday as he set off on his Asia tour, Trump was greeted with protest signs that read: “Welcome to Kenya!”

Trump said last year that he was putting the birth conspiracy theory to rest, forgetting to mention that he was a key promoter of it. “President Obama was born in the United States, period,” he admitted before the presidential election.

But for years Trump insisted Obama’s birth certificate was a fraud and that he was likely born in Kenya. Trump even said on “The Today Show” in 2011 that he had sent investigators to Hawaii to research the issue, and “they cannot believe what they’re finding.” There’s no proof such investigators were ever dispatched.

An 'extremely credible source' has called my office and told me that @BarackObama's birth certificate is a fraud. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2012

Via @BreitbartFeed--why doesn't @BarackObama release his original book proposal which says he was born in Kenya?http://t.co/pDDHJcjH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2012

The birthing lie wasn’t the only thing that upset Hawaiians. Demonstrators also hit hard at Trump’s anti-immigrant policies. Protesters called their rally “Hawaii 3, Trump 0,” referring to the number of times courts in the state blocked Trump’s attempts to institute a travel ban targeting Muslims.

Hawaii is one of the bluest of blue states. Every country voted for Hillary Clinton in the presidential election, giving her 62.2 percent of the vote. Only 30 percent voted for Trump.