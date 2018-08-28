Hayden Christensen Offers Kelly Marie Tran Some Insight About Toxic Fans

Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker in “Attack of the Clones” and “Revenge of the Sith” ― a role that earned him much ire from the “Star Wars” fandom ― said it was important to remember that internet bullies don’t speak for everyone.

“Don’t take it too seriously because unfortunately, those are the ones that make the most noise,” Christensen told Entertainment Tonight. “But the majority of the people don’t feel that way, so keep that in mind.”

Tran, who played Rose Tico in the 2017 film, was the first woman of color to have a leading role in a “Star Wars” movie. For months, she received an onslaught of online attacks, including one incident where a page on a “Star Wars”-oriented Wookieepedia website was changed to include a racist description of her character.

2016 Lucasfilm Ltd Tran is the first woman of color to have a leading role in a "Star Wars" movie.

In an essay penned for The New York Times earlier this month, Tran spoke out for the first time since wiping her Instagram account in June.

“It wasn’t their words, it’s that I started to believe them,” she wrote. “Their words seemed to confirm what growing up as a woman and a person of color already taught me: that I belonged in margins and spaces valid only as a minor character in their lives and stories.”

Tran wasn’t the first “Star Wars” actor to face abuse from fans. In July, Ahmed Best, who played Jar Jar Binks in the “Star Wars” prequels, said that he almost killed himself over the backlash to his character.

20 years next year I faced a media backlash that still affects my career today. This was the place I almost ended my life. It’s still hard to talk about. I survived and now this little guy is my gift for survival. Would this be a good story for my solo show? Lemme know. pic.twitter.com/NvVnImoJ7N — Ahmed BEst (@ahmedbest) July 3, 2018

Best also received “death threats through the internet” for playing the part.