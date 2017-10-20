Hayley Kiyoko's New Video Offers Us The Queer Pop Crush Story We've Been Waiting For

Hayley Kiyoko continues to go where few pop stars have gone before her.

In the video for her new single, “Feelings,” the singer dances her way into the heart (or at least grabs the attention) of a woman she spies while out on the town one night with her friends.

The clip, which premiered on MTV’s “TRL” on Thursday, was directed by Kiyoko and filmed in one continuous take.

“You imagine a vision when you’re writing the song and then you’re able to accomplish it when you direct it,” she told MTV.

Kiyoko, who identifies as part of the LGBTQ community, has regularly infused queer themes and subject matter in her music and videos since she burst onto the scene two years ago with the hit “Girls Like Girls.”

Last year she released a clip for the song “One Bad Night” featuring trans YouTube star Erin Armstrong.

“Feelings” is the first single from Kiyoko’s upcoming debut album.

