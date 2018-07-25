‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 To Premiere In First Half Of 2019, HBO Says

The eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” will make its debut in the first half of 2019, HBO programming president Casey Bloys told reporters assembled for the Television Critics Association summer tour in Beverly Hills, California, on Wednesday.

The network announced in January that fans could expect Season 8 in 2019. It did not, however, specify when. So, we have now moved a teeny-tiny-inchy-squinchy bit closer to knowing the Season 8 premiere date.

Huzzah!

(Although the U.K. tabloid Metro quoted Arya Stark actress Maisie Williams in January saying the new season would air in April 2019, Williams called the report “completely false.” The quote she “supposedly” gave the outlet was taken from an old interview, she said.)

Production has pretty much wrapped on Season 8, which will consist of just six episodes. Each of those will likely clock in at around the same extended length as those of Season 7.

Although Season 7 was plagued by leaks ― including entire episodes ― producers have taken steps to ensure that Season 8 is kept under wraps. The cast and crew reportedly filmed multiple endings in order to foil leakers, so that no one can be quite sure what’s real and what isn’t.