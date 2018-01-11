Ronan Farrow Will Develop Documentaries For HBO

Farrow’s reporting, as well as similar reporting by The New York Times’ Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, revealed years of sexual harassment and assault by Weinstein, with stories from dozens of women, including actresses and former employees.

Their stories last fall led to a cascade of sexual misconduct allegations against powerful figures in politics, media, entertainment and business, and sparked a groundswell of conversations about sexual misconduct and gender inequality in the workplace, across all industries.

According to HBO, Farrow will develop and host investigative documentary series and programming for the network and other HBO platforms, while continuing to report for The New Yorker as a contributing writer.

“Ronan Farrow’s extraordinary, revelatory reporting for the New Yorker has helped to propel a string of other investigations, breakthroughs and overdue conversations,” Casey Bloys, HBO’s president of programming, said in a press release announcing the three-year deal. “His work has contributed to this watershed moment in our culture, and we are excited to provide a platform for this dogged reporter to pursue projects that continue to speak truth to power.”

Farrow previously served as a reporter and anchor for MSNBC and NBC, focusing on investigative reporting and human rights issues. Before entering journalism, he worked for the State Department.