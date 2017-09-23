Doctors, Hospitals And Insurers Ask Senate To Reject Graham-Cassidy

Organizations from across the health care industry have come together on Saturday in a joint statement opposing the controversial Graham-Cassidy bill.

Graham-Cassidy is the latest effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace the legislation with a plan that would strip millions of Americans of their health care. And as late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel pointed out, there have been quite a few organizations opposed to the latest GOP health care plan.

But now a handful are standing together in their opposition.

New: Doctors, hospitals and insurers release a joint statement condemning Graham-Cassidy. "The Senate should reject it," they say. pic.twitter.com/attQ7yQlL0 — Thomas Kaplan (@thomaskaplan) September 23, 2017

The New York Times’ Thomas Kaplan tweeted a joint press release against Graham-Cassidy signed by:

American Medical Association

American Academy of Family Physicians

Federation of American Hospitals

American Hospital Association

American Health Insurance Plans

Blue Cross Blue Shield Association

“While we sometimes disagree on important issues in health care, we are in total agreement that Americans deserve a stable healthcare market that provides access to high-quality care and affordable coverage for all,” the statement reads.

“The Graham-Cassidy-Heller-Johnson bill does not move us closer to that goal. The Senate should reject it.”

This latest repeal and replace plan has yet to be reviewed by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, making it difficult to know the plan’s full impact. Outside analysis shows that the bill threatens to reverse Medicaid expansion and offers state loopholes to some ACA provisions, such as guaranteed protections for pre-existing conditions.

In the press release, the aforementioned medical groups claim that the Graham-Cassidy plan would be impossible to implement within a year.