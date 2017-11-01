Healthy Stress Needed in the Workplace

Stress shouldn’t be thought of lightly. Chronic stress causes detrimental health issues, which is why it’s crucial to find the source and an outlet for it, as mentioned in our past blog. Keep in mind we need positive stress, called eustress. For National Stress Awareness Day, here are three examples of healthy stress in the workplace:

Deadlines Although many would place deadlines on the negative side of stress, it has positive benefits. If you’re constantly on a tight deadline, know that it can help improve mental performance. Research reveals those under steady minor stress will see improvement after two weeks. Although procrastination creates major stress, time management and organization have the opposite effect. Presentations Maybe it’s time to present that company change to clients, or inform your co-workers of new policies. Even sharing research with classmates causes consternation. People stress about making presentations due to fear, lack of preparation, remembering negative experiences or forgetting the material last minute, according to the University of Leicester. However, you can use “motivation” to your advantage. A study from the U.S. National Library of Medicine tells us that students who are under stress search for motivation to do well in future assignments. Although the study is aimed toward medical students, it can apply to anyone. As you’re stressing over your material, remember that you’ve worked your way up to present this information as an expert. Mishaps If you’ve made a crucial mistake within the workplace, it might seem as if it’s the end of the world, but it’s not. Yes, this will become a short stressful time, but resilience is the key. In 2004, researchers found that individuals with resilience are capable of looking for the silver lining in stressful moments, to overcome and excel. Meaning, if you broke the printer, it may have been the most embarrassing moment you’ve had at work. Will it follow you around forever? No, because now you know how to use the printer and help prevent others from making the same error.

These examples of a healthy amount of stress can leave us more than satisfied, if not triumph. Next time we come across a hard time, plan and work through it, but if things begin to feel more than enough, then understand it’s okay to ask for help. Be resilient!