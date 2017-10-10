TASTE
Healthy Thanksgiving Recipes

This is a day of indulgences, but here are some easy ways to make it a little lighter.

The Healthy Thanksgiving Recipes That Won't Sadden Your Soul

By Julie R. Thomson
Just because it's a feast, doesn't mean it can't be healthy.
Gimme Some Oven

16 Healthier Recipes For Your Favorite Fall Desserts

By Landess Kearns
You don't have to consume your weight in butter this holiday season.
Lemons Basil Skinny Taste Fit Foodie Finds

Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes For The Perfect Meat-Free Feast

By Julie R. Thomson
Proof that the bird is not necessary.
Half Baked Harvest

Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes That Everyone Will Love

By Julie R. Thomson
No meat? No dairy? No problem.
Half Baked Harvest

Turkey Breast Recipes That Make Thanksgiving So Much Easier

By Julie R. Thomson
We're giving you permission to skip the whole bird.
Feasting at Home

Kristen Aiken
Executive Food & Style Editor, HuffPost
