Cosmo Editor-In-Chief Out As Hearst Announces Sweeping Changes To Editorial Staff

Dear Colleagues,

Shortly, the announcement below this note will be released, sharing editorial and publishing news that will foster closer collaboration across the company. With these changes behind us, the stage is set for our future.

Hearst Magazines titles are among the most well-loved, well-respected and successful in the world. In many ways, our competitive position in the publishing industry has never been better, and we remain fully committed to our print business. Through constant innovation, our audiences continue to grow as we reach across an expanding network of formats and distribution points. Our unique position in today’s media marketplace is the complementary strengths of our print, digital and video offerings.

Together, we will execute on an exciting vision for the organization, one that blends talents across disciplines to deepen engagement with audiences. Over the past two months, we’ve made some important progress along our new path:

Two new working groups align our print and digital content teams. The first, an edit research group, is developing new practices to better understand the impact of the products we create. The second group opens up communication between our visual creators to ensure we capture assets at every opportunity for publication across all platforms.

We’ve introduced a new content strategy and business model for the Enthusiast Group brands, Bicycling and Runner’s World. The integrated print and digital team is doing an incredible job of connecting deep category expertise with commerce. We will unveil a redesigned Runner’s World this month that will feature a larger trim size and upgraded paper stock. A new membership offering will be introduced in the coming weeks that provides more value and special benefits for our readers. This kind of thinking around consumer revenue is a huge focus for us and our learnings here will lead to ideas for all our brands.

A multi-year lease has been signed in Easton, Pennsylvania, the future home of some of our editorial, technology and product development teams. The 20,000 square-foot space will include multi-media studios and a testing lab for product and gear. Like our space on the fourth floor of the Sheffield, it will be a highly collaborative environment for modern content creation.

Our branded content studio, HearstMade, has expanded and now produces multi-title print, digital, social, custom and white-label content for brands like Airbnb. This group has created more than 300 customized programs in the past year for a wide range of partners including The Ritz-Carlton, Prada and Saks Fifth Avenue. With the harmonization of print and digital creative expertise, we can provide even more unique and ambitious solutions for clients.

Commerce continues to be a priority and we’re honing our print and digital strategies to better serve consumers who bought upwards of $200 million worth of merchandise via our brands this past year. I’d like to grow that number to $500 million by 2020 and I am confident we can do it. Last week, Good Housekeeping took this effort to a new level with a pop-up shop at Mall of America, created in partnership with Amazon. Be it in print, online or through events, finding new ways to have a direct connection with our audience helps us understand how and why people buy, making us a more effective and purposeful content organization.

The Hearst Data Studio now services both print and digital teams. This group includes research experts, data scientists and campaign optimization analysts, working together to deliver sophisticated performance-driven ad solutions. Among other things, they are evolving our ability to develop and target niche audience segments, an enormous asset for our consumer marketing and editorial teams.

Earlier this week we launched OprahMag.com, adding a new dimension to this amazing franchise. The O Magazine team will now reach even more readers with its strong brand message, through video, online and social content.

There is much to be proud of and an ambitious new chapter to be written for the division.

I’d like to thank you for your hard work and dedication and for making Hearst Magazines an exciting, dynamic place to work. The talent and creativity of our teams is truly inspiring; it’s what sets us apart and what guides us as we boldly navigate the rapid changes in our industry.

Sincerely,

Troy Young

President, Hearst Magazines