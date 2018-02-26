Heather Locklear Arrested For Alleged Domestic Violence Against Her Boyfriend

Heather Locklear was arrested for felony domestic violence as well as battery on a police officer on Sunday night.

Law enforcement told TMZ and ET Online that a call was received about a domestic disturbance at a residence in Thousand Oaks, California. A spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told ET that deputies responded to the call around 10 p.m. and that Locklear was “uncooperative with the deputies and actually battered three of our deputies.”

“We initiated an investigation, which revealed that she had actually battered a boyfriend at the residence prior to our arrival,” the spokesperson said.

“[Locklear] had claimed that she was injured prior to our arrival, although we did not see any evidence of it,” the spokesperson added. “Out of an abundance for caution, she was transported to a local hospital where she was evaluated prior to being booked into jail.”

The actress was arrested on one count of felony domestic violence and three counts of misdemeanor battery on a police officer, according to the sheriff’s office. The spokesperson said she posted a $20,000 bail and was released.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Actress Heather Locklear was arrested this weekend, not for the first time.

TMZ reported that Locklear’s brother called 911 after allegedly seeing the 56-year-old and her boyfriend fighting.