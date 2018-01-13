Helen Mirren Finds Out She's Younger Than She Thought, Has Best Reaction

Helen Mirren was a year ahead of her time.

The British Academy Award-winning actress had the most uplifting reaction to finding out she was a year younger than she’d thought on Thursday’s broadcast of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Mirren was utterly convinced that she was 73, and couldn’t contain her delight when host DeGeneres and the show’s producers informed her she was in fact only 72.

“This is fantastic. This is amazing. I’ve just made a whole year. Wow,” said Mirren.

“The Leisure Seeker” star explained how it wasn’t the first time she’d gotten confused over her age, as both she and her husband recently incorrectly thought they were 74.

“So we both went ‘oh this is fantastic we’ve got a whole year, a whole extra year,’” said Mirren. “And now I’ve got a whole other year. This is amazing. Thank you.”