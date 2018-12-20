'Hellboy' Trailer Unleashes David Harbour's Devilishly Funny Superhero

The new Hellboy ought to fight the bad guys with a two-drink minimum.

The first trailer for the “Hellboy” reboot, released Wednesday, features David Harbour (“Stranger Things”) highlighting the comedic side of the half-demon superhero.

Whether being shot at, asked for ID or clubbed across a field like a drive off the tee, Hellboy keeps it light, even though the dark forces apparently are gathering.

Replacing Ron Perlman as Hellboy is no easy task, but Harbour crushes it in the preview. And he carries a big shtick, too.

“Hellboy” opens in theaters on April 12.