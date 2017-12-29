Hello 2018! A list for my children for the New Year

I never make New Year Resolutions and I don’t think I will this time either. Only because I am bad at trying to keep up with my own lists. If I put a list together for myself, I’ll procrastinate. That’s my usual. Now… if someone else gives me a list I can work off of that just fine. But if I tell myself to do something, well that’s another story.

Maybe that should be my one and only New Year resolution: “Listen to yourself, stop procrastinating against your own self, woman!”

In the meantime, while I try to work that personal issue out within myself…. I did want to put together a list for my beautiful wonderful children. This list is not deep or complex. I always have advice for them, no matter how big or small. So here is the list I plan to give to them. They can use any bits or tips they choose to. I happen to think it’s a pretty realistic and straight forward list. I hope they can grab some things from it.

** There’s actually two lists. One list for things to focus on in the new year and one list for things to leave behind in the new year.

SOME THINGS TO DO IN THE NEW YEAR:

Nature. Get out there! Clear your mind, body and soul of the typical day-to-day happenings. Get some fresh air. Walk on the beach. Go on a hike. Go canoeing or kayaking. Go horseback riding. Drive up to the snow and get your ski on! Ride up the coast (with stops along the way to get out and experience/soak in some of the beauty).

Set a few realistic goals Embrace YOU. Be confident. Pat yourself on the back for all you have accomplished and all you will continue to accomplish. Make yourself proud!

Pay off any debt (hopefully you listened to my advice before though, and so you don’t have any debt!)

Be grateful

Continue to learn

Read a J. California Cooper book

Volunteer

Get your documents in order. If they are not already (which they should be, because I’ve told you all about this long ago), get a small file cabinet and get it togetha!

Travel. Mini vacations will suffice for now (even if somewhat ‘local’). Just make sure to get away. You deserve it. Go see somethin’!

Anything in particular that newly interests you at this current time? Any new passion? What would it take to move towards it? Get to movin’! Check it out!

Don’t limit yourself. Strive towards that full potential that you each have.

Listen to an entire album from start to finish (one that you’ve never listened to before - and for a real challenge, choose an album from a completely different genre then you would normally listen too). Open up your musical tastes and knowledge … is what this will do.

Own your life! Be happy! Have inner peace and contentment

Prioritize

Family time!!! Make sure to always fit this in. Life is way too short to skimp on this. Catch up with your brother/sister/father often. Go visit your momma. Go hang out with your momma sometimes: sit around, relax, chat, laugh, veg watch movies with her, etc. Go have dinner with your momma. Fill your momma in on what’s going on in your life. Call your momma more often. Ask your momma for advice. Call your momma if somethings bugging you. Surprise your momma – Example: ‘Hey momma, surprise! I’m here to chill with you alllll day long!” Catching any hints here???

I’ll wrap up with my usuals: Be kind. Be humble. Do the right thing. Be a good person. Love one another.

THINGS TO LEAVE BEHIND (not all of these will apply to each of you and might not even apply to any of you, but just in case…):

Clutter

Processed food and junk food. I cannot emphasize this enough.

Start looking at the ingredients to food items that are labeled ‘healthy’. You’ll be extremely surprised at what you read. And I bet you’ll want to leave them behind! Example: Read the ingredients of a ‘healthy’ energy bar or reduced fat product or ‘baked’ chips, or ‘naturally flavored’ water.

Purchasing coffee at those name brand coffee shops. I don’t think I need to specifically name any of those coffee shops, yall’ already know. Invest in a simple coffee machine and make your own cup at home. The price of a subpar cup of coffee or tea at one of those places should be illegal! And the price of a muffin or scone… oh don’t even get me started. Please!

Stress. Please don’t stress off of the things you can’t control. Work on things you can control and take it from there.

Gym membership – IF you don’t go on a very regular basis. It only makes sense if you actually go faithfully and regularly. And if you do, then good for you! Keep it up! Rock that gym membership!

For my daughters: Overpriced make-up. Yes, good quality make-up will cost a bit more. A ‘bit more’ is the key. Yes, higher end brands will most likely always be better than the cheap 99cent ones, but it shouldn’t cost you and arm and a leg for some damn highlighter. The sky high priced make-up is overrated and silly. Find an in between. Save some of that money for something else ladies!

Judgement – Judgement towards others as well as towards yourself.

Don’t judge others, because you have no right too. Period. People can be who they want to be. Love who they want to love. Do what they want to do. Just like you do. So judgements about these types of things are foolish and shallow.

Know your worth, and mainly; love yourself enough not to judge yourself.

Regret. Because ain’t nobody got time for that!

Negativity

Quick note to 2017: “Hey 2017: you can have all this *&^%#! 2018 simply has no space for any of it.”