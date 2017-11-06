U.S. NEWS
Hello, Space City! HuffPost’s ‘Listen To America’ Tour Stops In Houston

Houston continues to thrive after Hurricane Harvey.

By Jenna Amatulli and Damon Dahlen

Week seven of our Listen To America road trip rolled on into Houston.

The fourth most populated city in America was devastated by Hurricane Harvey in August and is still on the road to recovery. Harvey took over 70 lives, cost the city billions of dollars in damages from rainfall and flooding, and is considered one of the worst natural disasters in the history of the nation.

Despite all of that, Houston trucks on. 

It doesn’t matter if you call Houston “Space City,” “Bayou City,” “Magnolia City,” “H-Town” or, well, Houston. The bustling city has an unrivaled vibrancy that can’t really be pinned down.

Space Center Houston appeals to visitors with a taste for the unknown, while downtown’s theater, ballet, opera, and symphony offerings appeal to aspiring thespians, dancers, singers, and those who just appreciate the crafts. There’s also the country’s fourth-largest museum district, which features 19 different institutions ― 11 of which are free!

HuffPost spent some time in Midtown Park, chatting with locals about what makes Houston so great. Here’s what our time there looked like:

  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Akbar Shahid Ahmed interviews Leanne Schneider.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    People sign up to be interviewed during HuffPost's visit to Midtown Park.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Richard Dixon is interviewed while his dog waits.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Kevin Kallet wears a branded T-shirt during HuffPost's video activation at Midtown Park in Houston.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Megan Talley signs up to be interviewed.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Mark Guerra is interviewed during HuffPost's visit to Midtown Park.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Olivia plays a game of cornhole with Craig Callaghan.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    A van owned by "Second Servings," an organization that picks up leftover food and gives it to those in need, is parked at Midtown Park in Houston.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Annette Liftman shows leftover food that had been picked up by the organization "Second Servings."
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Lars Thorn hits a baseball thrown by Augustine-Pio.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Brothers Augustine-Pio, Alphonsus-Leo and Hyacinth-Michael play baseball at Midtown Park in Houston.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Brothers Augustine-Pio, Alphonsus-Leo and Hyacinth-Michael play baseball at Midtown Park in Houston.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    David Vuong and his sons Augustine-Pio, Alphonsus-Leo and Hyacinth-Michael play a game of baseball at Midtown Park in Houston.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Brothers Augustine-Pio, Alphonsus-Leo and Hyacinth-Michael play a game of baseball.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Brad Cowgill plays around by holding a film slate in front of Will Tooke and Emily McCombs.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Police officers on horseback make their way around the HuffPost tour bus.

