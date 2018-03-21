Henry Cavill Shaved Off His Mustache And Made This Epic Video In Tribute

Henry Cavill’s mustache may now be gone. But it will certainly not be forgotten, especially by the British actor himself.

On Wednesday, the “Justice League” star shared an amusing tongue-in-cheek tribute to the former facial hair that he’d grown for his role in “Mission: Impossible ― Fallout” and dubbed the “Kingstache.”

“Oh, hello, don’t be alarmed. It’s me, Henry Cavill,” the actor said in this Instagram video that’s now going viral:

“I know, it’s hard to recognize me without Kingstache. Sometimes I even have trouble recognizing myself,” Cavill added.

“It’s hard for me to admit, this is not CGI,” he quipped, in reference to the awkward digital erasure of the hair for “Justice League” reshoots. “He’s really gone. I can tell you this, though: I will remember him, always.”

A nostalgic montage of photographs showing the mustachioed Cavill followed.

R. I. P. Kingstache.