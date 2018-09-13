Henry Cavill Baffles Fans Already Upset By Reports He’ll No Longer Be Superman

Will he or won’t he?

That’s the question fans were asking after Henry Cavill responded on Wednesday night to reports that he will no longer play Superman:

The report, which appeared in The Hollywood Reporter, cited sources close to Warner Bros. who indicated that Cavill was preparing to part with the company after contract negotiations broke down.

But now, fans are confused.

In the strange video, the “Man of Steel” actor slowly raises a Superman figurine. Johann Strauss II’s “The Blue Danube,” sung by barking dogs, plays in the background.

And if that wasn’t enough to baffle everyone, Cavill’s manager Dany Garcia then fueled the confusion by tweeting the video.

