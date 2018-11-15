People Want Henry Golding Of 'Crazy Rich Asians' To Be The Next James Bond

The internet thinks there should be another contender for the role of the next 007.

Throngs of Twitter users are insistent that “Crazy Rich Asians” leading man Henry Golding should be in the running to be the next James Bond. And after seeing his super suave GQ shoot, which was released this week, the actor certainly looks like he’d fit the part.

make henry golding the next james bond challenge https://t.co/dReaQ4RXi6 — Calvin (@calvinstowell) November 15, 2018

A very Space-Age @henrygolding on the cover of @GQMagazine, making a strong case to be our first Asian James Bond. #GQMOTY 🍸👏 pic.twitter.com/23847CQBpG — Housesitters (@housesittersXO) November 14, 2018

Henry Golding for James Bond https://t.co/wcwpsQ1Aj2 — Eric Francisco (@ERICxFRANCISCO) November 12, 2018

"Dear Santa, for Christmas I'd like Henry Golding as the next James Bond." — Mina Li (@CodenameMinaLi) November 13, 2018

Saw it somewhere else, but I wholeheartedly agree: @henrygolding as James Bond!! Make it so!! — Ladyluvlylocs 🏳️‍🌈🙅🏽‍♀️ (@ladyluvlylocs) November 14, 2018

I'm gonna come out and say it: @henrygolding should be the next actor to become James Bond. https://t.co/QNYZqNZppQ — Zachary Y. (@znyoung93) November 13, 2018

Seriously though. Look at that *smolder.*

GQ revealed on Monday that the “Crazy Rich Asians” star will be one of four celebrities to appear on its 2018 “men (and woman) of the year” covers, joining Michael B. Jordan, Serena Williams and Jonah Hill. Golding will be the first Asian to grace the magazine’s cover with the accolade.

While fans have floated the idea of Idris Elba replacing Daniel Craig in the role since 2014, there has been no shortage of social media users campaigning for Golding to fulfill the role. Given Hollywood’s longstanding habit of relegating Asian men to sexless stereotypical roles such as the old karate master or graceless math nerd, an Asian James Bond would be refreshing.