03/06/2018 09:20 am ET

Herbariums Are The Home Trend You Need If You Don't Have A Green Thumb

By Amanda Pena

If you’re plagued with a black thumb, you’ll be happy to know that dehydration is the newest floral trend for spring.

Herbariums, or dry flower arrangements, add a special type of botanical flare to your home without the sometimes intense requirement of plant care. According to our friends at Pinterest, searches for herbariums have increased by 345%. And we can see why.

For times when we can’t remember the last time our succulent was watered, a dry flower arrangement is the perfect solution to our black thumb woes.

Add some easy greenery to your home without the hassle with these 10 herbariums:

Amanda Pena
Creative Specialist, HuffPost
