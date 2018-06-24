The 2018 BET Awards are finally here, bringing in some of the biggest names in black entertainment.

Celebs and artists like SZA, Issa Rae, Migos and Donald Glover are nominated for awards this year. DJ Khaled leads the pack with the most nominations.

Anita Baker will be also be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Check out the full list of winners below. This will be updated throughout the night.

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist Award

Beyonce

SZA

H.E.R.

Rihanna

Kehlani



Best Male R&B / Pop Artist Award

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Khalid

Daniel Caesar



Best Group Award

Migos

A Tribe Called Quest

N.E.R.D.

Rae Sremmurd

Chloe X Halle



Best Collaboration Award

Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B - “Finesse (Remix)”

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - “Wild Thoughts”

DJ Khaled feat. Jay-Z, Future & Beyonce - “Top Off”

Cardi B feat. 21 Savage - “Bartier Cardi”

French Montana feat. Swae Lee - “Unforgettable”

Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna - “LOYALTY.”



Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

DJ Khaled

Jay-Z

J. Cole



Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

DeJ Loaf

Rapsody



Video of the Year Award

Drake - “God’s Plan”

Cardi B - “Bodak Yellow”

Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B - “Finesse (Remix)”

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - “Wild Thoughts”

Kendrick Lamar - “HUMBLE.”

Migos feat. Drake - “Walk It Talk It”



Video Director of the Year Award

Benny Boom

Director X

Ava Duvernay

Chris Brown

Dave Meyers



Best New Artist Award

SZA

H.E.R.

Daniel Caesar

GOLDLINK

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Lecrae feat. Tori Kelly - “I’ll Find You”

Snoop Dogg feat. B. Slade - “Words Are Few”

Ledisi & Kirk Franklin - “If You Don’t Mind”

Marvin Sapp - “Close”

Tasha Cobbs Leonard feat. Nicki Minaj - “I’m Getting Ready”



The Best International Act Award

Booba (France)

Cassper Nyovest (South Africa)

Dadju (France)

Davido (Nigeria)​

Distruction Boyz (South Africa)

Fally Ipupa (Congo)

J Hus (U.K.)

Niska (France)

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

Stefflon Don (U.K.)

Stormzy (U.K.)

Best Actress Award

Tiffany Haddish

Lupita Nyong’o

Issa Rae

Angela Bassett

Letitia Wright

Taraji P. Henson



Best Actor Award

Chadwick Boseman

Michael B. Jordan

Donald Glover

Sterling K. Brown

Denzel Washington

Daniel Kaluuya



Young Stars Award

Yara Shahidi

Ashton Tyler

Caleb McLaughlin

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin

Miles Brown



Best Movie Award

“Black Panther”

“Girls Trip”

“A Wrinkle in Time”

“Detroit”

“Mudbound”



Sportswoman of the Year Award

Serena Williams

Venus Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Candace Parker

Elana Meyers Taylor