The 2018 BET Awards are finally here, bringing in some of the biggest names in black entertainment.
Celebs and artists like SZA, Issa Rae, Migos and Donald Glover are nominated for awards this year. DJ Khaled leads the pack with the most nominations.
Anita Baker will be also be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Check out the full list of winners below. This will be updated throughout the night.
Best Female R&B / Pop Artist Award
Beyonce
SZA
H.E.R.
Rihanna
Kehlani
Best Male R&B / Pop Artist Award
Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Khalid
Daniel Caesar
Best Group Award
Migos
A Tribe Called Quest
N.E.R.D.
Rae Sremmurd
Chloe X Halle
Best Collaboration Award
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B - “Finesse (Remix)”
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - “Wild Thoughts”
DJ Khaled feat. Jay-Z, Future & Beyonce - “Top Off”
Cardi B feat. 21 Savage - “Bartier Cardi”
French Montana feat. Swae Lee - “Unforgettable”
Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna - “LOYALTY.”
Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
DJ Khaled
Jay-Z
J. Cole
Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
DeJ Loaf
Rapsody
Video of the Year Award
Drake - “God’s Plan”
Cardi B - “Bodak Yellow”
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B - “Finesse (Remix)”
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - “Wild Thoughts”
Kendrick Lamar - “HUMBLE.”
Migos feat. Drake - “Walk It Talk It”
Video Director of the Year Award
Benny Boom
Director X
Ava Duvernay
Chris Brown
Dave Meyers
Best New Artist Award
SZA
H.E.R.
Daniel Caesar
GOLDLINK
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Lecrae feat. Tori Kelly - “I’ll Find You”
Snoop Dogg feat. B. Slade - “Words Are Few”
Ledisi & Kirk Franklin - “If You Don’t Mind”
Marvin Sapp - “Close”
Tasha Cobbs Leonard feat. Nicki Minaj - “I’m Getting Ready”
The Best International Act Award
Booba (France)
Cassper Nyovest (South Africa)
Dadju (France)
Davido (Nigeria)
Distruction Boyz (South Africa)
Fally Ipupa (Congo)
J Hus (U.K.)
Niska (France)
Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
Stefflon Don (U.K.)
Stormzy (U.K.)
Best Actress Award
Tiffany Haddish
Lupita Nyong’o
Issa Rae
Angela Bassett
Letitia Wright
Taraji P. Henson
Best Actor Award
Chadwick Boseman
Michael B. Jordan
Donald Glover
Sterling K. Brown
Denzel Washington
Daniel Kaluuya
Young Stars Award
Yara Shahidi
Ashton Tyler
Caleb McLaughlin
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Best Movie Award
“Black Panther”
“Girls Trip”
“A Wrinkle in Time”
“Detroit”
“Mudbound”
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Serena Williams
Venus Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Candace Parker
Elana Meyers Taylor
Sportsman of the Year Award
Stephen Curry
LeBron James
Kevin Durant
Dwyane Wade
Odell Beckham Jr.
Album of the Year Award
“DAMN.” - Kendrick Lamar
“Ctrl” - SZA
“4:44” - Jay-Z
“Culture II” - Migos
“Black Panther: The Album” - Kendrick Lamar & Various Artists
“Grateful” - DJ Khaled
BET Her Award
Janelle Monae - “Django Jane”
Lizzo - “Water Me”
Mary J. Blige - “Strength of a Woman”
Remy Ma feat. Chris Brown - “Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)”
Chloe X Halle - “The Kids Are Alright”
Leikeli47 - “2nd Fiddle”
Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
SZA feat. Travis Scott - “Love Galore”
Cardi B - “Bodak Yellow”
Kendrick Lamar - “HUMBLE.”
Drake - “God’s Plan”
Migos feat. Cardi B & Nicki Minaj - “Motor Sport”
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - “Wild Thoughts”