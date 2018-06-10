Here Are The 2018 Tony Award Winners

While there might be no small roles in theater, as the saying goes, there were some big winners at the 72nd Tony Awards.

Stars of stage and screen descended on Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday for Broadway’s biggest night. Hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, the awards show celebrated a tremendous year in theater ― the best-attended in Broadway history ― and honored actress Chita Rivera and composer and producer Andrew Lloyd Webber with Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.

Blockbuster musicals “Mean Girls” and “SpongeBob SquarePants,” led the nominations, with 12 nods each, and revivals “Angels in America” and “Carousel” each had 11 nominations.

Check out who walked away with a Tony trophy below. (Winners are in bold.)

Best Play

“The Children”

“Farinelli and The King”

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”

“Junk”

“Latin History for Morons”

Best Musical

“The Band’s Visit”

“Frozen”

“Mean Girls”

“SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”

Best Revival of a Play

“Angels in America”

“Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women”

“Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh”

“Lobby Hero”

“Travesties”

Best Revival of a Musical

“My Fair Lady”

“Once On This Island”

“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel”

Larry Busacca via Getty Images Andrew Garfield attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards.

Best Leading Actor in a Play

Andrew Garfield, “Angels in America”

Tom Hollander, “Travesties”

Jamie Parker, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”

Mark Rylance, “Farinelli and the King”

Denzel Washington, “The Iceman Cometh”

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Glenda Jackson, “Three Tall Women”

Condola Rashad, “Saint Joan”

Lauren Ridloff, “Children of a Lesser God”

Amy Schumer, “Meteor Shower”

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Harry Hadden-Paton, “My Fair Lady”

Joshua Henry, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Band’s Visit”

Ethan Slater, “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Lauren Ambrose, “My Fair Lady”

Hailey Kilgore, “Once On This Island”

LaChanze, “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical”

Katrina Lenk, “The Band’s Visit”

Taylor Louderman, “Mean Girls”

Jessie Mueller, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel”

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Anthony Boyle, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”

Michael Cera, “Lobby Hero”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Lobby Hero”

Nathan Lane, “Angels in America”

David Morse, “The Iceman Cometh”

Theo Wargo via Getty Images Laurie Metcalf accepts the Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play award.

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Susan Brown, “Angels in America”

Noma Dumezweni, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”

Deborah Findlay, “The Children”

Denise Gough, “Angels in America”

Laurie Metcalf, “Three Tall Women”

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Norbert Leo Butz, “My Fair Lady”

Alexander Gemignani, “Carousel”

Grey Henson, “Mean Girls”

Gavin Lee, “SpongeBob SquarePants”

Ari’el Stachel, “The Band’s Visit”

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Ariana DeBose, “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical”

Renée Fleming, “Carousel”

Lindsay Mendez, “Carousel”

Ashley Park, “Mean Girls”

Diana Rigg, “My Fair Lady”

Lucas Jackson / Reuters Lindsay Mendez accepts the award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for "Carousel."

Best Direction of a Play

Marianne Elliott, “Angels in America”

Joe Mantello, “Three Tall Women”

Patrick Marber, “Travesties”

John Tiffany, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”

George C. Wolfe, “The Iceman Cometh”

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, “Once on This Island”

David Cromer, “The Band’s Visit”

Tina Landau, “SpongeBob SquarePants”

Casey Nicholaw, “Mean Girls”

Bartlett Sher, “My Fair Lady”

Best Book of a Musical

“The Band’s Visit,” Itamar Moses

“Frozen,” Jennifer Lee

“Mean Girls,” Tina Fey

“SpongeBob SquarePants,” Kyle Jarrow

Best Original Score

“Angels in America”

“The Band’s Visit”

“Frozen”

“Mean Girls”

“SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”

Theo Wargo via Getty Images The cast of "Carousel" perform onstage.

Best Choreography

Christopher Gattelli, “My Fair Lady”

Christopher Gattelli, “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”

Steven Hoggett, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”

Casey Nicholaw, “Mean Girls”

Justin Peck, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel”

Best Costume Design of a Play

Jonathan Fensom, “Farinelli and the King”

Nicky Gillibrand, “Angels in America”

Katrina Lindsay, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”

Ann Roth, “Three Tall Women”

Ann Roth, “The Iceman Cometh”

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Gregg Barnes, “Mean Girls”

Clint Ramos, “Once on This Island”

Ann Roth, “Carousel”

David Zinn, “SpongeBob SquarePants”

Catherine Zuber, “My Fair Lady”

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Neil Austin, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two”

Paule Constable, “Angels in America”

Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, “Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh”

Paul Russell, “Farinelli and The King”

Ben Stanton, “Junk”

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Dane Laffrey, “Once On This Island”

Scott Pask, “The Band’s Visit”

Scott Pask, Finn Ross & Adam Young, “Mean Girls”

Michael Yeargan, “My Fair Lady”

David Zinn, “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”

Best Orchestrations

John Clancy, “Mean Girls”

Tom Kitt, “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical”

Annmarie Milazzo & Michael Starobin, “Once On This Island”

Jamshied Sharifi, “The Band’s Visit”

Jonathan Tunick, “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel”