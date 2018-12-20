Here Comes The 'Men In Black International' Trailer

No memory wipe needed ― the “Men In Black International” trailer is here, and the upcoming movie looks paranormally fun.

The first footage of the spinoff of the original MIB trilogy, now starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson as alphabetized agents, dropped on Thursday, and the new alien fighters fill out predecessors Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones’ suits quite nicely.

This time around, the alien activity takes the agents on a global journey, as the title suggests, with the duo trekking through London, Morocco, and Italy as they seek out a mole in their organization.

Thompson, the first female lead in the franchise, stars as a young woman who has been searching for the secret Men In Black organization for 20 years. She’s soon partnered with top-notch Agent H, played by Hemsworth, and the two venture out together to stop an international catastrophe.

The duo display the same crackling chemistry that won audiences over in “Thor Ragnarok,” handling barbs and jokes as easily as high-powered alien-destroying weaponry.

The film, directed by F. Gary Gray, also stars Liam Neeson as the head of the U.K. branch of MIB, Kumail Nanjiani, Rebecca Ferguson and Emma Thompson, reprising her role from the third film as Agent O.