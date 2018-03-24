POLITICS
Here Are The Latest Photos From March For Our Lives

Thousands of young people across the country are speaking out.
Thousands of people descended on Washington, D.C., Saturday to attend the March For Our Lives protest and bring attention to the issues of gun control and gun violence. 

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, spearheaded the event after 17 people were killed last month in a mass shooting at the school. 

Check out the latest photos from March For Our Lives rallies in Washington and around the country: 

  • Washington, D.C.
    Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
    Daisy Hernandez, 22, joins students and gun control advocates for the March For Our Lives event.
  • ALEX EDELMAN via Getty Images
  • ALEX EDELMAN via Getty Images
  • Astrid Riecken for HuffPost
  • AFP/Getty Images
  • ALEX EDELMAN via Getty Images
  • Astrid Riecken for HuffPost
  • Astrid Riecken for HuffPost
  • Leah Millis / Reuters
    Young girls wave down at marchers from the balcony of the Newseum. 
  • Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images
  • ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS via Getty Images
  • Mark Wilson via Getty Images
  • ALEX EDELMAN via Getty Images
  • ALEX EDELMAN via Getty Images
  • ALEX EDELMAN via Getty Images
  • JIM WATSON via Getty Images
  • Aaron Bernstein / Reuters
  • JIM WATSON via Getty Images
  • Houston
    Loren Elliott / Reuters
    Activists wear red robes and white bonnets based on "The Handmaid's Tale  in downtown Houston, Texas. 
  • Loren Elliott / Reuters
    A woman wears stickers in Houston. 
  • Loren Elliott / Reuters
  • New York City
    Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
    Protesters hold photos of victims of school shootings in New York City. 
  • Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
  • Shannon Stapleton / Reuters
  • Miami
    Javier Galeano / Reuters
    People hold signs while rallying in the street during "March for Our Lives," demanding stricter gun control laws at the Miami Beach Senior High School in Miami, Florida.
  • Javier Galeano / Reuters
  • Javier Galeano / Reuters
  • Javier Galeano / Reuters
