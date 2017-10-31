Here's What You Missed At Vevo's Hallowen Concert

Stars, as they say, are just like us. They like Halloween, and they like Halloween candy. Such was the talk on the red carpet before Vevo’s Halloween concert that featured some of the hottest emerging names in music today. Young fans packed San Francisco-area’s Craneway Pavillion to see e Khalid, Aminé, Jessie Reyez, Julia Michaels, and Sza perform some of their hottest tracks. It was all costumes, cocktails, and high energy all in celebration of Halloween.

Getty Images For Vevo Recording Artist Khalid

After four years in the UK, Vevo decided to bring its flagship Halloween event to the US. For the first time, the event took place simultaneously in the U.S. and Victoria Warehouse in Manchester. The US show featured full live sets from 2017 Vevo LIFT artists for about 4,000 music fans amidst film level venue design.

Getty Images for Vevo Entrance design

The lights and sound were top notch, but before all the action, talk was about Halloween memories.

Getty Images For Vevo Recording Artist Jesse Reyez

Here is the breakdown from some of your fave new artists:

Favorite Halloween Candy From Back In The Day

Jesse Reyez: Anything Taffy

Amine: Kit Kats

Julia Michaels: Kit Kats

Khalid: Sourpatch Kids

Favorite Halloween Costume When You Were Little:

Jesse Reyez: We didn’t have much money back in the day, so my dad actually made me the best fairy costume ever by hand. I’ll never forget that.

Julia Michaels: I remember having an Elmo costume that I adored

Amine: I had a pirate costume one year that was the best. I had the earring and everything!

Khalid: One year I was Buzz Lightyear. It was great.

Favorite Scary Movie:

Amine: Have to say, I am not into scary movies. “Halloween Town” on Disney is great. LOL

Julia Michaels: Definitely “Psycho”

Khalid: Hands down, “It”

Getty Images for Vevo Recording Artist Julia Reyes on red carpet

