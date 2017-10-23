The losses on Netflix this coming month will be, well ...
Sure, the streaming service is adding some cool classic stuff, including “Men in Black,” and originals including “Jim & Andy,” “The Punisher” and “Mudbound.”
But in November, “How I Met Your Mother,” the “Matrix” trilogy and a variety of other favorites are gone.
Haaaave you met Ted? Because if not, you’re running out of time.
Here’s what’s arriving:
Nov. 1
- “42”
- “Casper”
- “Chappie”
- “Charlotte’s Web” (2006)
- “Field of Dreams”
- “Men in Black”
- “Michael Clayton”
- “Oculus”
- “Scary Movie”
- “Silent Hill”
- “Stranger” (Season 1)
- “The Bittersweet”
- “The Pursuit of Happyness”
- “The Reader”
- “The Whole Nine Yards”
- “To Rome with Love”
- “Under Arrest” (Season 7)
- “Undercover Grandpa”
- “Where the Day Takes You”
Nov. 2
- “All About the Money″
- “It’s Not Yet Dark″
- “Ten Percent (aka Call My Agent!)” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
Nov. 3
- “Alias Grace” (Netflix Original)
- “Eventual Salvation”
- “The Big Family Cooking Showdown” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
Nov. 4
- ″Williams″
Nov. 5
- “The Homesman”
- “The Veil”
Nov. 6
- “The Dinner”
Nov. 7
- “Dizzy & Bop’s Big Adventure: The Great Music Caper”
- “Fate/Apocrypha: Part 1” (Netflix Original)
- “Killing Ground”
- “P. King Duckling” (Season 1)
- “Project Mc²: Part 6” (Netflix Orignal)
- “The Journey Is the Destination”
Nov. 10
- “Blazing Transfer Students” (Season 1)
- “Dinotrux Supercharged” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
- “Glitter Force Doki Doki” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Lady Dynamite” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Mea Culpa” (Netflix Original)
- “The Killer” (Netflix Original)
Nov. 12
- “Long Time Running”
Nov. 13
- “Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary”
- “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”
Nov. 14
- “DeRay Davis: How To Act Black” (Netflix Original)
- “Hickok”
Nov. 15
- “Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1”
Nov. 16
- “9”
Nov. 17
- “A Christmas Prince” (Netflix Original”
- “Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond - Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton” (Netflix Original)
- “Longmire: Final Season” (Netflix Original)
- “Luna Petunia” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
- “Marvel’s The Punisher” (Netflix Original)
- “Mudbound” (Netflix Original)
- “Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey”
- “Santa Claws”
- “Shot in the Dark” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
- “Spirit: Riding Free” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
- “Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
Nov. 20
- “Piranha”
Nov. 21
- “Beat Bugs: All Together Now” (Netflix Original)
- “Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers” (Netflix Original)
- “Saving Capitalism” (Netflix Original)
- “The Case for Christ”
Nov. 22
- “Cherry Pop”
- “Godless” (Netflix Original)
- “The Boss Baby”
- “Tracers”
Nov. 23
- “Deep”
- “She’s Gotta Have It” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
Nov. 24
- “Bushwick”
- “Cuba and the Cameraman” (Netflix Original)
- “Frontier” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “The Many Faces of Ito” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
- “Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
Nov. 27
- “Broadchurch” (Season 3)
- “Darkness Rising”
- “My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic” (Season 7, Part 2)
Nov. 28
- “Glitch” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Good Morning Call” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “The Queen Of Spain”
Nov. 29
- “Guerra De Idolos” (Season 1)
Nov. 30
- “The Details”
- “Winning”
Here’s what’s leaving:
Nov. 1
- “Back to the Secret Garden”
- “Black Books” (Series 1-3)
- “Christmas with the Kranks”
- “Get Rich or Die Tryin’”
- “Hard Candy”
- “Hugo”
- “Ravenous”
- “The Brothers”
- “The Legend of Hell House”
- “The Matrix”
- “The Matrix Reloaded”
- “The Matrix Revolutions”
- “The Newton Boys”
- “Thomas & Friends: A Very Thomas Christmas”
- “Thomas & Friends: Holiday Express”
- “Thomas & Friends: Merry Winter Wish”
- “Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Engines”
- “Thomas & Friends: Ultimate Christmas”
- “Twilight”
- “V for Vendetta”
Nov. 3
- “Do I Sound Gay?”
Nov. 5
- “Hannah Montana: The Movie”
- “Heavyweights”
- “Sky High”
Nov. 8
- “The Heartbreak Kid”
Nov. 11
- “Goosebumps”
Nov. 13
- “How I Met Your Mother” (Seasons 1-9)
Nov. 15
- “Jessie” (Seasons 1-4)
- “The Human Centipede: First Sequence”
- “We Are Still Here”
Nov. 16
- “Cristela” (Season 1)
- “Dream House”
- “Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me”
- “The Break-Up”
Nov. 17
- “Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2”
- “Somewhere Only We Know”
Nov. 22
- “The Warlords”
Nov. 25
- “Gringolandia” (Seasons 1-3)
Nov. 30
- “Hatched”
- “Legends” (Seasons 1-2)
- “The Gambler”
