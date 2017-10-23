ENTERTAINMENT
10/23/2017 04:25 pm ET

Here’s What’s Leaving And Arriving On Netflix In November 2017

The losses will be legendary.

By Bill Bradley

The losses on Netflix this coming month will be, well ... 

Sure, the streaming service is adding some cool classic stuff, including “Men in Black,” and originals including “Jim & Andy,” “The Punisher” and “Mudbound.”

But in November, “How I Met Your Mother,” the “Matrix” trilogy and a variety of other favorites are gone.

Haaaave you met Ted? Because if not, you’re running out of time.

 

Here’s what’s arriving:

Nov. 1

  • 42”
  • “Casper”
  • “Chappie”
  • “Charlotte’s Web” (2006)
  • “Field of Dreams”
  • “Men in Black”
  • “Michael Clayton”
  • “Oculus”
  • “Scary Movie”
  • “Silent Hill”
  • “Stranger” (Season 1)
  • “The Bittersweet”
  • “The Pursuit of Happyness” 
  • “The Reader”
  • “The Whole Nine Yards”
  • “To Rome with Love”
  • “Under Arrest” (Season 7)
  • “Undercover Grandpa”
  • “Where the Day Takes You” 

Nov. 2

  • “All About the Money″
  • “It’s Not Yet Dark″
  • “Ten Percent (aka Call My Agent!)” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

Nov. 3

  • “Alias Grace” (Netflix Original)
  • “Eventual Salvation”
  • “The Big Family Cooking Showdown” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

Nov. 4

  • ″Williams″

Nov. 5 

  • “The Homesman”
  • “The Veil”

Nov. 6

  • “The Dinner”

Nov. 7

  • “Dizzy & Bop’s Big Adventure: The Great Music Caper”
  • “Fate/Apocrypha: Part 1” (Netflix Original)
  • “Killing Ground”
  • “P. King Duckling” (Season 1)
  • “Project Mc²: Part 6” (Netflix Orignal)
  • “The Journey Is the Destination”

Nov. 10

  • “Blazing Transfer Students” (Season 1)
  • “Dinotrux Supercharged” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
  • “Glitter Force Doki Doki” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
  • “Lady Dynamite” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
  • “Mea Culpa” (Netflix Original)
  • “The Killer” (Netflix Original) 

Nov. 12

  • “Long Time Running”

Nov. 13

  • “Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary”
  • “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”

Nov. 14

  • “DeRay Davis: How To Act Black” (Netflix Original)
  • “Hickok”

Nov. 15

  • “Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1”

Nov. 16

  • “9”

Nov. 17

  • “A Christmas Prince” (Netflix Original”
  • “Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond - Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton” (Netflix Original)
  • “Longmire: Final Season” (Netflix Original)
  • “Luna Petunia” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
  • “Marvel’s The Punisher” (Netflix Original)
  • “Mudbound” (Netflix Original)
  • “Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey”
  • “Santa Claws”
  • “Shot in the Dark” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
  • “Spirit: Riding Free” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
  • “Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

Nov. 20

  • “Piranha”

Nov. 21

  • “Beat Bugs: All Together Now” (Netflix Original)
  • “Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers” (Netflix Original)
  • “Saving Capitalism” (Netflix Original)
  • “The Case for Christ”

Nov. 22

  • “Cherry Pop”
  • “Godless” (Netflix Original)
  • “The Boss Baby”
  • “Tracers”

Nov. 23

  • “Deep”
  • “She’s Gotta Have It” (Season 1, Netflix Original)

Nov. 24 

  • “Bushwick”
  • “Cuba and the Cameraman” (Netflix Original)
  • “Frontier” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
  • “The Many Faces of Ito” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
  • “Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA” (Season 1, Netflix Original) 

Nov. 27

  • “Broadchurch” (Season 3)
  • “Darkness Rising”
  • “My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic” (Season 7, Part 2)

Nov. 28

  • “Glitch” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
  • “Good Morning Call” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
  • “The Queen Of Spain”

Nov. 29

  • “Guerra De Idolos” (Season 1)

Nov. 30

  • “The Details”
  • “Winning”

 

Here’s what’s leaving:

Nov. 1

  • “Back to the Secret Garden”
  • “Black Books” (Series 1-3)
  • “Christmas with the Kranks”
  • “Get Rich or Die Tryin’”
  • “Hard Candy”
  • “Hugo”
  • “Ravenous”
  • “The Brothers”
  • “The Legend of Hell House”
  • “The Matrix”
  • “The Matrix Reloaded”
  • “The Matrix Revolutions”
  • “The Newton Boys”
  • “Thomas & Friends: A Very Thomas Christmas”
  • “Thomas & Friends: Holiday Express”
  • “Thomas & Friends: Merry Winter Wish”
  • “Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Engines”
  • “Thomas & Friends: Ultimate Christmas”
  • “Twilight”
  • “V for Vendetta”

Nov. 3

  • “Do I Sound Gay?”

Nov. 5

  • “Hannah Montana: The Movie”
  • “Heavyweights”
  • “Sky High”

Nov. 8

  • “The Heartbreak Kid”

Nov. 11

  • “Goosebumps”

Nov. 13

  • “How I Met Your Mother” (Seasons 1-9)

Nov. 15

  • “Jessie” (Seasons 1-4)
  • “The Human Centipede: First Sequence”
  • “We Are Still Here”

Nov. 16

  • “Cristela” (Season 1)
  • “Dream House”
  • “Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me”
  • “The Break-Up”

Nov. 17

  • “Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2”
  • “Somewhere Only We Know”

Nov. 22

  • “The Warlords”

Nov. 25

  • “Gringolandia” (Seasons 1-3)

Nov. 30

  • “Hatched”
  • “Legends” (Seasons 1-2)
  • “The Gambler”

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERY
5 Features With Black Stars Coming To Netflix This September
Bill Bradley
Entertainment Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Netflix Streaming Services How I Met Your Mother
Here’s What’s Leaving And Arriving On Netflix In November 2017

CONVERSATIONS