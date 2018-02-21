HUFFPOST FINDS
Here's Your 10-Piece Spring Capsule Wardrobe Checklist

Invest in pieces that you can wear between winter and spring.

By Amanda Pena

Spring is right around the corner and we’re already thinking about which new pieces we’re itching to add to our warm-weather wardrobe. But, instead of turning over your entire closet with spring-only styles, why not invest in a capsule wardrobe with fewer pieces that offer more wear?

We’ve given you tips on how to build a fall capsule wardrobe as well as a winter capsule wardrobe. Even if you’re new to the idea of a capsule wardrobe, getting started this spring will be a breeze. Just remember: invest in pieces that you can wear between winter and spring.

Less is more when it comes to perfecting your small wardrobe. Invest in pieces that will suit both those end-of-winter cooler days and beginning-of-spring warmer days. You probably have a few items that will carry over from your winter wardrobe, but if you’re in need of some new spring style inspo, we’ve got some spring 2018 trends to look out for. 

Here are the 10 pieces that should be on your spring capsule wardrobe checklist:

  • 1 Open-Toe Booties
    Nordstrom
    It's not warm enough for a full-on espadrille, but warmer weather doesn't exactly mean knee-high boots anymore. A good in-between style for that mixed weather is an open-toe bootie. Whether you dress it up or dress it down, it's an investment piece for your spring capsule. Get this block heel bootie by Vince Camuto here.
  • 2 Basic Tee
    Nordstrom
    Layers are essential for spring as you can't really predict what kind of crazy weather you'll get. And underneath every layer is always a basic tee. Stock up on these inexpensive ones from Madewell to go with every look.
  • 3 Off-The-Shoulder Sweater
    Nordstrom
    Always keep a lightweight long-sleeve sweater, like this off-the-shoulder one from Nordstrom, in handy for those last-of-winter chilly days. 
  • 4 Stretch Midi Dress
    Nordstrom
    A midi dress was one of the best investments I made for my year-round capsule wardrobe. Throw a sweater over it so it feels like a skirt, pair it with a jacket, or dress it up for a night out. Better yet? This dress by Michael Stars is reversible so it carries a different look with each wear.
  • 5 Flare Crop Jeans
    Everlane
    Replace your favorite skinnies with a pair of flared crop jeans from Everlane. They won't suffocate you as the warmer months approach, and these jeans are responsibly made for under $80.
  • 6 Silk Shirt
    Everlane
    A relaxed fit button down is a capsule essential as the weather eases up. This silk shirt from Everlane is timeless sophistication and is perfect for any outfit you're feeling that day.
  • 7 High-Waisted Skirt
    Nordstrom
    Capsule wardrobes get a bad rap for being boring, but the key is to incorporate creativity in select pieces only like this skirt from Vince Camuto. The ruching and lace factor add some sex appeal, while the black keeps it a neutral piece in your collection.
  • 8 Cardigan
    Target
    Cardigans or throw-over sweaters will keep your capsule wardrobe seamlessly moving from one season to the next. Get this inexpensive, neutral one from A New Day, Target's new collection.
  • 9 V-Neck Tank
    Everlane
    If you need a top to instantly take your look from day to night, invest in a cute tank with flirty detailing like a v-neck. We love this silk one from Everlane.
  • 10 Work Pants
    Everlane
    These pants are literally called the 'work pant.' But don't pigeonhole yourself into thinking they can only work for your 9-5. Pair your v-neck tank with these, throw a cardigan over, or mix and match it with your casual tee on the weekend.

