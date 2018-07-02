Brave Dog Gets Bitten In Face While Protecting Owner From Rattlesnake

Man’s best friend, indeed.

On Friday, Todd, a 6-month-old golden retriever, was on a hike in Anthem, Arizona, with his owner, Paula Godwin, when trouble slithered onto their path.

Paula Godwin Todd with Godwin's other dog, Copper, shortly before Todd was bitten.

Godwin was about to step onto a rattlesnake when Todd jumped between her and the venomous reptile.

“He jumped right in front of my leg were I surely would have got bit,” Godwin wrote on Facebook. “This is what a hero looks like.”

Paula Godwin Ouch.

Godwin told KTAR News 92.3 FM that she rushed her pup to an animal hospital, where he received an anti-venom injection but still ended up with a pretty swollen face.

Paula Godwin It's OK, Todd!

On Monday Godwin posted to Facebook that “Todd is recovering so well.”

Photos of puffy Todd and the tale of bravery soon spread from Facebook to Twitter, where the We Rate Dogs — a popular and humorous account that rates dogs on a scale of 1 to 10 — posted pics of the furry hero Sunday.

And Todd quickly went viral.

This is Todd. He saved his human from a rattlesnake yesterday. A true h*ckin hero. He’s expected to make a full recovery and has been rewarded our fifth ever 15/10 pic.twitter.com/TsS6isI0Ew — WeRateDogs™ (@dog_rates) July 1, 2018

According to Matt Nelson, who runs We Rate Dogs, Todd’s post “shattered all of our records.”

well Todd just shattered all of our records — Corgis Saved: 1 (@matt___nelson) July 1, 2018

“He has such a sweet personality [and is] very caring,” Godwin told HuffPost of Todd.