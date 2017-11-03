The final week of HuffPost’s Listen To America road trip brought us to Albuquerque, New Mexico.

New Mexico’s largest city is the setting for shows like “Breaking Bad,” “In Plain Sight” and “Better Call Saul.” It’s also rich in history, with adobe buildings in historic Old Town that date back to the 18th century.

HuffPost arrived in the city mere weeks after the International Balloon Fiesta, which is the largest gathering of hot air balloons in the world, but the city’s many museums ― like the Albuquerque Museum and the Albuquerque Biological Park ― are open year-round.

We visited the Albuquerque Sign Language Academy and interviewed locals. Here are some photos from our time in New Mexico:

Damon Dahlen/HuffPost HuffPost visited Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Oct. 23, 2017, as part of "Listen To America: A HuffPost Road Trip." HuffPost traveled to more than 20 cities on its tour across the country.

Damon Dahlen/HuffPost Paul Mansfield signs up to be interviewed.

Damon Dahlen/HuffPost HuffPost interviews Mark Lucero at the Albuquerque Sign Language Academy.

Damon Dahlen/HuffPost Kristin Reese and her student Pearl play around with temporary tattoos.

Damon Dahlen/HuffPost HuffPost's Will Tooke interviews Nathan Campbell.

Damon Dahlen/HuffPost Rafe Martinez of the Albuquerque Sign Language Academy prepares to be interviewed.

Damon Dahlen/HuffPost A dog sits on a miniature director chair while its owner is interviewed.

Damon Dahlen/HuffPost HuffPost interviews Jennifer Martinez.

Damon Dahlen/HuffPost Violetta Bennett, a Albuquerque Sign Language Academy employee, and Ethan Curado, who is about to be interviewed.

Damon Dahlen/HuffPost HuffPost interviews Leticia Archuleta, who works for Albuquerque Sign Language Academy.

Damon Dahlen/HuffPost Emma Gray chats with Kaylee and Malia outside the Albuquerque Sign Language Academy.

Damon Dahlen/HuffPost Hillary Frey chats with an interviewee during HuffPost's visit to the Albuquerque Sign Language Academy.

Damon Dahlen/HuffPost Jane and Fred Weis pose for a photo after being interviewed.

Damon Dahlen/HuffPost Students are interviewed during HuffPost's visit to Albuquerque.

Damon Dahlen/HuffPost Hillary Frey speaks about HuffPost's bus tour.

Damon Dahlen/HuffPost Pupils of the Albuquerque Sign Language Academy put on a an event during HuffPost's visit.

Damon Dahlen/HuffPost Elementary school students in class during HuffPost's visit to the Albuquerque Sign Language Academy.

Damon Dahlen/HuffPost Audience members applaud as Albuquerque Sign Language Academy students put on a an event.

Damon Dahlen/HuffPost Rose Jojola cries while talking about her daughter Stephanie Rodriguez's pregnancy.

Damon Dahlen/HuffPost Students at the Albuquerque Sign Language Academy sign to audience members during an event.

Damon Dahlen/HuffPost Kristin Reese helps Pearl and Cody apply temporary tattoos.