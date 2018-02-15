Locking out the cold air is a must during wintertime. But, when you trap in all of that warm air, you’re also trapping in other things like dust and allergens that can exacerbate your allergies and lower the quality of the air you’re breathing.

Because there are so many air purifiers on the market, it can be overwhelming to filter through the overabundance of options. That’s why we’ve gone straight to one of the biggest destinations for air purifier shoppers: Amazon.

We’ve narrowed down the search for you by finding the highest-rated air purifiers on Amazon, according to enthusiastic reviews. Take a look below at the 9 highest-reviewed ones:

1 GermGuardian 3-in-1 Air Purifier with True HEPA Filter Amazon



Amazon Reviews: 7,466

Average Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars



"It's quiet and since I started using this my chronic nasal congestion and bloody nose I woke up to every morning has gone away." - Amazon Reviewer If you're a true allergy sufferer, the True HEPA Filter captures 99.97% of dust and allergens as small as .3 microns such as household dust, pet dander, mold spores and plant pollens.7,4664.3 out of 5 stars

2 Honeywell True HEPA Air Purifier Amazon



Amazon Reviews: 3,399

Average Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars



"We have been using this unit in a bedroom non-stop since it arrived. It does a great job filtering the air. It is a little noisier than other HEPA filters we’ve had but I feel it does such a good job that the noise is easily overlooked. Due to health issues and sensitivities we have owned many different filters and I can say for the price this unit is a top choice..." - Amazon Reviewer This air purifier from Honeywell is most effective for large to extra large rooms with the 360 degree air intake.3,3994.2 out of 5 stars

3 Hamilton Beach TrueAir Allergen-Reducing Ultra Quiet Air Cleaner Purifier Amazon



Amazon Reviews: 2,224

Average Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars



"We have 2 of these air purifiers and have had them for about 8 months. They really do work at removing dust. We don't sneeze daily anymore. And 10 year old daughter does not suffer from asthma anymore. We use a Honeywell charcoal pre-filter before the white paper filter and replace the charcoal every 3 months and vacuum the paper filter at that time. It really gets dirty on the charcoal filter, it gets thick with dust and dirt so we know it really does work well. We run these for 24/7 on high and never had any issues..." - Amazon Reviewer If you're looking for an economical option, try out this purifier from Hamilton Beach that is high-performance but extremely low maintenance for daily upkeep.2,2244.2 out of 5 stars

4 Honeywell True HEPA Allergen Remover Amazon

Amazon Reviews: 1,494

Average Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars



"My chronic allergies and sinusitis have required that I use HEPA air filters in every room of my home. Over the past 20 years I have owned many different units, almost all of them were manufactured by Honeywell. While all had the same basic functions and worked quite well, this unit is by far the best and quietest air filter that I have ever owned. Consumer Reports rates this air filter very high and with good reason, because it's the best and most affordable unit on the market to date. The unit is very simple and offers double filtration, the extra thick charcoal filter is first, followed by the extra thick HEPA filter..." - Amazon Reviewer With 4 air cleaning levels including Germ, General Clean, Allergen and Turbo, and a 99.97% rate of capturing microscopic allergens, it's no wonder this allergen remover has such incredible reviews.1,4944.3 out of 5 stars

5 Levoit LV-H132 Air Purifier Amazon

Amazon Reviews: 1,188

Average Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars



"This is an amazing little air purifier. It's smaller than the Honeywell and SilverOnyx units we've been using, and of course it doesn't push out quite the volume that those larger and more expensive units can, this one does a really good job of moving air... no complaints at all about that." - Amazon Reviewer This portable, 3-in-1 air purifier with three stages of filtration (Fine Preliminary, True HEPA, Activated Carbon filters) is perfect for your nightstand, right next to you at work, or in your kitchen.1,1884.4 out of 5 stars

6 GermGuardian AC4100 3-in-1 Air Purifier with HEPA Filter Amazon

Amazon Reviews: 1,026

Average Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars



"Great little air purifier and awesome for white noise machine too!" - Amazon Reviewer This small but mighty air purifier fits great in tiny places while capturing dust and allergens, pet dander, mold spores and plant pollens.1,0264.1 out of 5 stars

7 PureZone 3-in-1 True HEPA Air Purifier Amazon

Amazon Reviews: 652

Average Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars



"Filled with features, this unit really exceeded my expectations. Three speed fan, low and medium are completely inaudible to me, only on high do I ever hear it. Medium is enough to clear a room of cigarette smoke in minutes. I'm so very pleased with this." - Amazon Reviewer For under $100, this air purifier has 3-in-1 HEPA technology to filter air, whisper-quiet operating features, and destroys germs and bacteria with UV-C light.6524.6 out of 5 stars

8 Levoit Air Purifier with True HEPA Filter Amazon

Amazon Reviews: 471

Average Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars



"Bought this Levoit to help clear the air as I move into a new rental home. Previous tenant + current upstairs neighbor are smokers. The Levoit has made a noticeable difference in the general odor of the place, so I have to assume that it is cleaning the air as well. The combination of a carbon filter and a HEPA filter seem to be doing the trick. The unit is very well made, and very quiet - even on high speed all you hear is gentle white noise in the background. Almost silent on low speed. A good purchase." - Amazon Reviewer Unlike the Levoit mentioned previously, this one is suitable for larger rooms. One of our favorite features of this filter is its smart auto mode that reads the surrounding air quality and automatically suggests a fan speed to purify your air faster.4714.3 out of 5 stars

9 Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA Amazon

Amazon Reviews: 381

Average Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars



"I've been looking for a new air purifier for almost a year now, doing research here and there trying to find a unit that meets all the requirements I'm looking for. I need a unit that's for a larger room, has an auto feature, has good priced replacement filters, and looks good to match my home decor. A recent 80,000 acre fire hastened my research due to the thick blanket of smoke that blanket the area (and still is) every morning. With all things considered, the Winix 5500-2 met all my requirements." - Amazon Reviewer With 4 fan speeds, smart sensors and auto mode, LED auto dim features, and a filter replace indicator, it's no wonder this purifier has such fantastic reviews.3814.4 out of 5 stars