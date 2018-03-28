Highway Patrol Trooper Forgives Driver Whose Car Slung Him Like A Doll

A Utah state trooper who stopped on a snowy highway to help a disabled motorist was struck from behind by an out-of-control car and flung through the air like a rag doll.

Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley, who sustained broken ribs and a broken scapula in Sunday’s collision, appeared at a news conference on Tuesday, and said he forgives the driver whose skidding car launched him several car-lengths through the air and into the side of the disabled vehicle. The crash was captured on his police car dashcam video, above.

The driver is a college-age woman who was in “hysterics” after the crash, Brenchley said, and brought him flowers in the hospital.

“She’s not to be vilified,” said Brenchley, a father of four whose right arm was in a sling at the news conference. “She did make a mistake and I think she’s learned from it. She won’t make that mistake again, I’m fairly certain.”

He added: “I hold no ill will toward her. And if anybody should be upset, it should be me or my family. But, we’re not.”

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Utah patrol officer Sergeant Cade Brenchley is recovering after being hit by an out-of-control car while responding to an accident. He’s grateful to be alive, saying “miracles do happen!” pic.twitter.com/kTUn4v6wK9 — ABC World News Now (@abcWNN) March 28, 2018

The dramatic dashcam video went viral on the internet. Brenchley’s wife, Lisa Brenchley, said she watched it once ― and that was enough.