Hilarie Burton Recalls Time Ben Affleck Grabbed Her Breast On 'TRL'

Amid widespread allegations of sexual assault leveled against Miramax co-founder Harvey Weinstein, women in Hollywood are speaking out about past misconduct in the industry.

Late on Tuesday, former “Total Request Live” co-host Hilarie Burton shared her own story about Ben Affleck in response to a Twitter user writing that the actor “also grabbed Hilarie Burton’s breasts on TRL. Everyone forgot though.”

“I didn’t forget,” Burton wrote.

“I was a kid,” Burton then wrote on Twitter, sharing a link to the opening of “TRL: Uncensored,” which shows a brief clip of Affleck asking Burton, “How old are you, 19?” The clip is positioned among a supercut of seemingly wild, off-the-cuff live moments from the video request series.

“Girls,” Burton wrote on Twitter. “I’m so impressed with you brave ones. I had to laugh back then so I wouldn’t cry. Sending love.”

Reps for Burton and Affleck did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Earlier in the night, Burton retweeted Terry Crews’ own story of sexual assault by a high-powered “Hollywood honcho.” She also shared a tweet from former “One Tree Hill” co-star Sophia Bush about why individuals don’t speak up sooner about assault.

This. The cutlure of abuse -- in MANY industries -- and fear of what will happen to you if you say something, breeds trauma and silence. https://t.co/kI4tp7HgIp — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) October 10, 2017

Burton’s and Crews’ stories come after a bombshell report by The New York Times detailing decades of allegations of sexual misconduct by Weinstein, followed by Ronan Farrow’s damning report in The New Yorker that included audio of the super-producer admitting to groping model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez. Stars including Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie have shared their own stores of harassment by Weinstein, and several A-listers in Hollywood have condemned his actions.

Affleck himself, who worked with Weinstein on “Good Will Hunting,” released a statement Tuesday explaining that he was “saddened and angry” to learn about the allegations, adding that they “made me sick.”

In response, actress Rose McGowan alluded on Twitter that Affleck had long known about Weinstein’s misconduct, telling the actor, “You lie.”

@benaffleck “GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT” you said that to my face. The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017