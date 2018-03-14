32 Hilarious Tweets For Parents Who Love Target

It’s no secret parents love Target.
The big-box store chain has a rather cultlike status among moms in particular. In 2017, one mother took maternity photos at her local Target, and another gave birth in hers (albeit unintentionally).
The Target obsession has even hit the parenting community on Twitter. To honor those whose hearts flutter at the sight of that familiar red logo, we’ve rounded up 32 relatable tweets about parents’ love for Target.
I ran into Target to buy pencils & accidentally spent $257.63.— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) April 4, 2017
Long story short, my husband says I'm not allowed to go to Target anymore.
[Target]— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) September 10, 2017
Me: We're just picking up a few things, right?
Wife: *evil cackle*
People who aren’t used to being in Target:— Lady Lawya (@Parkerlawyer) December 21, 2017
There are rules. Stay in your lane. The left lane is for passing only. Enjoy the popcorn. If the mom in front of you is smelling candles, be patient. Your turn is coming soon. Smile at everyone, this is our church.
I go to Target to forget my troubles and everything I needed to buy.— MyQuestionableLife (@2questionable) December 7, 2017
My wife hates snakes. But if they sold snakes at Target, we'd probably have a few snakes.— Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) July 28, 2017
The bad part about going to Target by yourself on a Saturday night is...— MyMomologue (@MyMomologue) November 5, 2017
...
...
...absolutely nothing. It’s one of the world’s purest joys.
My husband goes to Target with a list and comes home with ONLY THE ITEMS ON THE LIST. What kind of monster did I marry?— Emily's mom life (@Emilysmomlife) March 9, 2017
Husband: Just go to Target by yourself. I'll put the kids to bed.— Karen Johnson (@21stcenturysahm) July 15, 2016
-Mommy porn
Do you come here often? You look so familiar. -Stephen the target cashier to me just now.— Stephanie Rodham 🍩 (@StephDsays) February 3, 2018
Yes Stephen. Yes I do.
My 3-year-old: I wish we could just live here at Target.— Scary Mommy (@ScaryMommy) September 1, 2017
Me: *welling up with tears* I know, baby, I know.
Shopping with mom friends at Target in our yoga pants cuz maintaining my brand is very important to me— Valerie (@ValeeGrrl) December 20, 2017
When you’re on a date with your wife at @Target and you have some fun at the self checkout with whoever is “monitoring” you. 😂 pic.twitter.com/lrEzJHIT9H— Beau Coffron (@lunchboxdad) December 7, 2017
Me with kids at Target: why can't everyone be more patient and understanding?— Walking Outside (@WalkingOutside) February 4, 2018
Me without kids at Target: get out of my damn way with your annoying kids.
My preschooler just asked me if we were going to pray to Target today and now I’m thinking he’s really on to something.— MyMomologue (@MyMomologue) December 6, 2017
I'm looking for a woman. All I know about her is that her name is Ali she's a mom and lives in Burbank and she's shopping in Target rn and said it'd only take 10 minutes but it's been 30, and she's also married to me. Twitter do your thing.— Jeff Wild (@jiffywild) January 22, 2018
How to get your kids to stop coming with you to Target:— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) December 3, 2017
Son: Mom, can you buy this for me?
Me: I'm not your Mom.
Son: Mom, stop.
Me: Let's go find your Mom.
Son: MOM, STOP!
Me: SECURITY!
On the eighth day of Christmas my true love gave to me: everything at Target that she needed but not the one thing that I need that I asked her to get.— Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) December 9, 2017
[Target]— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) September 13, 2017
Don't waste money on seasonal horseshit
Don't waste money on seasonal horseshit
Don't waste m- omg look jack-o-lantern tea towels!
For anyone who says parents can't have Friday night fun, I'm at Target right now buying toilet paper.— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) November 18, 2017
So, yeah, you're right.
The best part of shopping at Target is the convenience. And that at least one mom always looks more frazzled than I do.— Jennifer S. White (@yenniwhite) December 4, 2017
Me, to my daughter: You can like anything you want. Ignore gender stereotypes.— MyQuestionableLife (@2questionable) January 13, 2018
Also me, to my daughter: You have to love Target. Those are the rules.
My wife: We only need one or two things here at Target...so why don’t you go ahead and grab a cart.— Beau Coffron (@lunchboxdad) December 7, 2017
Me: pic.twitter.com/zHnMp3OAZN
I think Time's person of the year should be the mom in Target I saw that was singing Daniel Tiger's theme song without her kids with her.— Danielle Herzog (@martinisandmini) November 26, 2017
Went to Target and the cafe wasn't open yet, so I couldn't get popcorn.— Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) December 10, 2017
I don't think I've ever been this sad before.
When future anthropologists study mom culture, I hope they can fully comprehend the joy of a kid-less Target run at 8pm.— MyMomologue (@MyMomologue) January 10, 2018
listen. do NOT go drunk shopping at Target on a Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/lF8Ovyx4Z5— kim (@KimmyMonte) November 19, 2017
I needed a pack of 49 cent index cards from Target so yeah, of course, I just spent $238.— inappropriate mom (@nicfit75) September 13, 2017
Other Mom: I finished back to school shopping weeks ago— MyQuestionableLife (@2questionable) August 2, 2017
Me: I went to Target but couldn't remember why I was there so all I have is wine
My wife: let’s go walk around Target but don’t let me buy anything.— Beau Coffron (@lunchboxdad) November 1, 2017
My wife 5 min later: Can you go get a cart?
Are you even a mom if you don't pull a crayon from your purse to sign your receipt at Target?— ThisOneSays (@ThisOneSayz) March 31, 2017
Target is like, sentient. I show up and it talks to me, sorts out my problems, tells me all the things I need to buy.— Valerie (@ValeeGrrl) October 29, 2017
When I'm stressed or upset my husband says "Do you need to go to Target?" And that's how I know I married the right man.— MyQuestionableLife (@2questionable) October 29, 2017