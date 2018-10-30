ENTERTAINMENT
Hilary Duff And Matthew Koma Welcome A Baby Girl

Bundle of joy Banks Violet Bair is the "Lizzie McGuire" star's second child.
By Ron Dicker

Former “Lizzie McGuire” actress Hilary Duff has another child star in her life.

She and boyfriend Matthew Koma welcomed a daughter on Oct. 25, Duff reported on Instagram Monday.

The “Younger” star wrote that she delivered Banks Violet Bair at home and the new arrival “is absolute magic.”

Koma, a musician, described the feeling as “cloud ten” on his Instagram.

Duff, 31, has a 6½-year-old son with ex-husband and former NHL player Mike Comrie.

She announced she was expecting in June, writing that she and Koma “made a little princess of our own.”

