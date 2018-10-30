Hilary Duff And Matthew Koma Welcome A Baby Girl

Former “Lizzie McGuire” actress Hilary Duff has another child star in her life.

She and boyfriend Matthew Koma welcomed a daughter on Oct. 25, Duff reported on Instagram Monday.

The “Younger” star wrote that she delivered Banks Violet Bair at home and the new arrival “is absolute magic.”

Koma, a musician, described the feeling as “cloud ten” on his Instagram.

Duff, 31, has a 6½-year-old son with ex-husband and former NHL player Mike Comrie.