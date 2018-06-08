Now, this is what dreams are made of.
Hilary Duff announced she’s expecting a baby girl with boyfriend and musician Matthew Koma on Instagram Friday with a sweet photo of the pair holding each other close.
“Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!!” she captioned the photo, adding a couple of baby-themed emojis for good measure.
The former Disney star is already the mother of 6-year-old son Luca, whom she shares with ex-husband and former professional hockey player Mike Comrie.
Koma shared the same picture with a different caption, writing, “We made a baby girl! She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother... @hilaryduff another incredible chapter begins.”
Duff rekindled her relationship with the 31-year-old singer in December. The two had split up in March of last year after a few months of dating.
“It’s going so great,” she revealed on “The Talk” late last year. “Timing is such a big deal… third time’s a charm!”
Earlier this week, Duff told HuffPost at a Build event that Koma was even writing new music for her but insisted she has no plans for a new album anytime soon.
The news arrives just days after Duff’s sister (and “Our Lips Are Sealed” duet partner), Haylie, gave birth to a newborn girl of her own named Lulu Gray.
The “Younger” actress celebrated the birth of her niece on social media with a picture of the child, whom she described as “perfection.”
“Beautiful LuLu welcome sweet girl,” she wrote. “My new niece has arrived!”