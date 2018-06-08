Now, this is what dreams are made of.

Hilary Duff announced she’s expecting a baby girl with boyfriend and musician Matthew Koma on Instagram Friday with a sweet photo of the pair holding each other close.

“Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!!” she captioned the photo, adding a couple of baby-themed emojis for good measure.

The former Disney star is already the mother of 6-year-old son Luca, whom she shares with ex-husband and former professional hockey player Mike Comrie.

Koma shared the same picture with a different caption, writing, “We made a baby girl! She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother... @hilaryduff another incredible chapter begins.”

Duff rekindled her relationship with the 31-year-old singer in December. The two had split up in March of last year after a few months of dating.

“It’s going so great,” she revealed on “The Talk” late last year. “Timing is such a big deal… third time’s a charm!”

Earlier this week, Duff told HuffPost at a Build event that Koma was even writing new music for her but insisted she has no plans for a new album anytime soon.

David Livingston via Getty Images Hilary Duff and musician Matthew Koma pictured together at the Chateau Marmont in 2017.

The news arrives just days after Duff’s sister (and “Our Lips Are Sealed” duet partner), Haylie, gave birth to a newborn girl of her own named Lulu Gray.

The “Younger” actress celebrated the birth of her niece on social media with a picture of the child, whom she described as “perfection.”

“Beautiful LuLu welcome sweet girl,” she wrote. “My new niece has arrived!”