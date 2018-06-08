ENTERTAINMENT
06/08/2018 01:45 pm ET Updated 25 minutes ago

Hilary Duff Expecting Baby Girl With Boyfriend Matthew Koma

The "Younger" star announced "a little princess" is joining the family.
headshot
By Cole Delbyck
Hilary Duff&nbsp;announced on Instagram that she's expecting a baby girl.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Hilary Duff announced on Instagram that she's expecting a baby girl.

Now, this is what dreams are made of. 

Hilary Duff announced she’s expecting a baby girl with boyfriend and musician Matthew Koma on Instagram Friday with a sweet photo of the pair holding each other close. 

“Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!!” she captioned the photo, adding a couple of baby-themed emojis for good measure.

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

The former Disney star is already the mother of 6-year-old son Luca, whom she shares with ex-husband and former professional hockey player Mike Comrie.

Koma shared the same picture with a different caption, writing, “We made a baby girl! She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother... @hilaryduff another incredible chapter begins.”

Duff rekindled her relationship with the 31-year-old singer in December. The two had split up in March of last year after a few months of dating.

“It’s going so great,” she revealed on “The Talk” late last year. “Timing is such a big deal… third time’s a charm!”

Earlier this week, Duff told HuffPost at a Build event that Koma was even writing new music for her but insisted she has no plans for a new album anytime soon. 

Hilary Duff and musician Matthew Koma&nbsp;pictured together at the Chateau Marmont in 2017.&nbsp;
David Livingston via Getty Images
Hilary Duff and musician Matthew Koma pictured together at the Chateau Marmont in 2017. 

The news arrives just days after Duff’s sister (and “Our Lips Are Sealed” duet partner), Haylie, gave birth to a newborn girl of her own named Lulu Gray.

The “Younger” actress celebrated the birth of her niece on social media with a picture of the child, whom she described as “perfection.”

“Beautiful LuLu welcome sweet girl,” she wrote. “My new niece has arrived!”

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Hilary Duff
headshot
Cole Delbyck
Entertainment Writer, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Baby Hilary Duff Matthew Koma
Hilary Duff Expecting Baby Girl With Boyfriend Matthew Koma
CONVERSATIONS