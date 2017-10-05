Hillary Clinton Can't Get Enough Of Alec Baldwin Playing Donald Trump

President Donald Trump may famously hate Alec Baldwin’s impersonation of him on “Saturday Night Live.” But the Hollywood actor still has a massive fan in former secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

On Wednesday’s “Tonight Show,” Clinton said Baldwin’s regular portrayal of her 2016 presidential election rival is “amazing.”

“He keeps saying he’s not going to keep doing it, but I’m glad he is,” she told host Jimmy Fallon. Baldwin’s expressions and body language are “perfect,” she added.

Clinton also revealed how difficult it was to watch another “SNL” star, Kate McKinnon, portray her in the immediate aftermath of her election loss — in particular when she played Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” on a piano.

“That was hard, that was really hard,” said Clinton, who also mentioned fighting back the tears while watching the clip in her new book What Happened.

She had nothing but praise for the actress herself, however, and described McKinnon as “a better me than I am” and “just an amazing person.”