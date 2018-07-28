Hillary Clinton Showed Up To Watch 'Hello, Dolly!' And Bette Midler Couldn't Cope

Hillary Clinton received a rapturous reception when she showed up to watch Broadway musical “Hello, Dolly!” in New York City on Thursday.

Audience members at Manhattan’s Shubert Theatre “stood, clapped and chanted” the former Secretary of State’s name “until the lights went down,” the show’s star, actress and singer-songwriter Bette Midler, revealed on Twitter.

Midler was also pretty excited, describing Clinton’s visit as “a thrill” that “made us all unbelievably happy to see her.”

#HILLARYCLINTON CAME TO #“HELLODOLLY TONIGHT!! What a thrill! The crowd stood, clapped and chanted her name until the lights went down😂. It made us all unbelievably happy to see her... — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) July 27, 2018

Clinton later met with the show’s cast, and ended up giving them a backstage pep talk about registering to vote.

“Tell your friends to tell their families and friends in every state to register,” said Clinton, per an Instagram post from Midler. “And make sure they have not been purged from the rolls before they get there to cast their ballot.”

A post shared by Bette Midler (@bettemidler) on Jul 27, 2018 at 10:35am PDT

Multiple members of the public have shared footage of Clinton receiving the standing ovation upon entering the auditorium:

A post shared by Joe Stevens (@joestevens72) on Jul 27, 2018 at 12:25am PDT

A post shared by Johanna Fuentes (@jfuentes) on Jul 26, 2018 at 7:28pm PDT

Clinton tweeted her thanks to the cast and crew “for a joyful night.”

Such a pleasure seeing @BetteMidler back where she belongs! Huge thanks to the cast and crew of @HelloDollyBway for a joyful night (I'll never wash this cheek again)! https://t.co/Mzp0AOioie — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 27, 2018