Hillary Clinton Addresses Campaign Employee's Behavior In Lengthy Facebook Post

Just minutes before President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, Hillary Clinton wrote a lengthy post on Facebook about the “inappropriate behavior” of an employee for her 2008 campaign and her response to it at the time.

“I very much understand the question I’m being asked as to why I let an employee on my 2008 campaign keep his job despite his inappropriate workplace behavior,” Clinton wrote. “The short answer is this: If I had it to do again, I wouldn’t.”

Clinton allowed a top adviser for her 2008 presidential campaign to keep his job after she learned he had been accused of sexual harassment, The New York Times reported on Friday.