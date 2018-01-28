Hillary Clinton Brings The Heat In ‘Fire And Fury’ Reading During Grammys

The 2018 Grammys went full fire and fury.
In a sketch during the award show, host James Corden gathered music greats Cher, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Cardi B and Snoop Dogg to audition to narrate Michael Wolff’s best-selling account of President Donald Trump’s White House, Fire & Fury: Inside the Trump White House, in an effort to get nominated for the Best Spoken Word Album category. (Carrie Fisher won for “The Princess Diarist” this year).
But there was one not-so-musically inclined reader in the mix too: Hillary Clinton.
Corden vetoed most of the auditions, including those from Legend and DJ Khaled. Cardi B ended her own reading on Trump’s cheeseburger and bedtime habits by saying: “Why am I even reading this shit? I can’t believe this. I can’t believe that he really. ... This how he lives his life?”
The sketch sent Twitter over the edge. Here’s what people were saying:
Corden declared Clinton’s audition was the best. What did you think?