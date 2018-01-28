Hillary Clinton Brings The Heat In ‘Fire And Fury’ Reading During Grammys

The 2018 Grammys went full fire and fury.

In a sketch during the award show, host James Corden gathered music greats Cher, John Legend, DJ Khaled, Cardi B and Snoop Dogg to audition to narrate Michael Wolff’s best-selling account of President Donald Trump’s White House, Fire & Fury: Inside the Trump White House, in an effort to get nominated for the Best Spoken Word Album category. (Carrie Fisher won for “The Princess Diarist” this year).

But there was one not-so-musically inclined reader in the mix too: Hillary Clinton.

Corden vetoed most of the auditions, including those from Legend and DJ Khaled. Cardi B ended her own reading on Trump’s cheeseburger and bedtime habits by saying: “Why am I even reading this shit? I can’t believe this. I can’t believe that he really. ... This how he lives his life?”

The sketch sent Twitter over the edge. Here’s what people were saying:

But actually I’d pay to listen to Cardi B narrate Fire and Fury. #grammys — Justin Ellis (@JustinNXT) January 29, 2018

Here for an annotated audio Fire and Fury book with chapters read by Cardi B, Cher, Khaled and Snoop. Yup. https://t.co/rOz1hilDD2 — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 29, 2018

This #FireandFury book on the #grammys was too funny! And they have the tv series coming too — Angela Yee (@angelayee) January 29, 2018

"This how he live his life?"



- Cardi B on Donald Trump after reading a passage from "Fire and Fury"



I love this woman. #GRAMMYs — Christina Coleman (@ChrissyCole) January 29, 2018

Hillary reading "Fire and Fury" was the highlight of the #GRAMMYs. Show over. pic.twitter.com/3iZhNEE6ED — Meghan Schneider (@meghanloisann) January 29, 2018

Okay! That was funny Fire and Fury! — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) January 29, 2018

Auditions for the audio version of Fire and Fury were OFF THE HOOK #Grammys pic.twitter.com/d9wShL0iL7 — shauna (@goldengateblond) January 29, 2018

Waiting for Donald's tweets after seeing Cardi B and Hillary reading from Fire and Fury at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/LZn1Mrk7VX — Ashley Hall (@ashalisehall) January 29, 2018

Omfg!!! Hillary Clinton reading "Fire & the Fury!" Oh @realDonaldTrump is going to be pissed😂 pic.twitter.com/raWumOIQfK — Dr Ellie Llama (@sewimperfect) January 29, 2018

ME WHEN I SAW HILLARY READING FIRE AND FURY: #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/l8TfyKInPc — B🦋 (@beIIzzz) January 29, 2018