WATCH: Hillary Clinton joked that she would go as the president for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/JOMKUmWV0Y

Hillary Clinton doesn’t seem to have a Halloween costume in the works this year, but she sure knows what she’d be in a pinch.

During an interview with the former secretary of state on Monday, author Cheryl Strayed asked what Clinton was going to be for Halloween. The 2016 Democratic contender laughed and said she had one costume in mind.

See the video above for Clinton’s response.

Needless to say, her answer was met with thunderous cheers.

Kamil Krzaczynski / Reuters Clinton spoke with author Cheryl Strayed in Chicago on Monday as part of her "What Happened" book tour.

In recent weeks, Clinton has been busy promoting her new book, “What Happened,” about the 2016 election. She’s also used the tour’s appearances to lambaste the Trump administration and speak out on news events, such as the Las Vegas shooting.